Panthers coach fundamentals in youth teams

Players and coaches from the Lenoir City High School baseball team volunteered time Aug. 25 at Lee Russell Complex to help teach the Lenoir City Parks and Recreation Department 9-11 Mets youth team.
"We emphasized hand-eye coordination," Dusty Langley, LCHS head baseball coach, said. "At this age, you know, first thing I come out, I saw two kids just afraid of the ball. It's normal. You get a lot of kids that want to play, but they're scared of the ball. That's why our boys came out and encouraged them. I think a lot of times, you got that older high school kid encouraging them, giving them five, giving them praises ... that timidity they have, they can grow out of it."
Senior Nic Bevins worked exclusively with pitchers on mechanics, enjoying the camaraderie of the experience.
"As a pitcher, it's really kind of humbling to help the kids," he said. "I was up here once, and I wish I had people up here helping me. It'll be cool to see where these kids are when they're my age. I think it builds us as a team. We're helping one another, and not just each other, but other people. It really brings us together. This community treats us so amazing, so it's always amazing to give back."
The idea was birthed more than a month ago when Lenoir City Parks and Recreation program coordinator Zack Cusick reached out to Langley about putting on a coaching clinic.
"We tried to do a coaches clinic or workshop that way we could get some input from someone at the high school level to help the coaches in our fall league," Cusick said. "That way, they can impact our youth throughout our baseball program that will, hopefully, feed into the middle school and high school programs around here.
"It went well," he added. "We didn't get 100 percent because some people have some things, but had probably 85 percent of the coaches come out to go through the clinic with us and Dusty. Everyone had real good input, kind of a Q and A back and forth portion of it to try to bounce ideas off one another to see what kind of ideas would work for the coaches around here."
Langley believes the 9-11 group the most important to help.
"This is the age where you can either build a kid's passion for the game or you can ruin it," he said. "Just because you're a dad and you're a coach, don't only coach your kid, but coach the other 10 on your team as well. That's what we see today. You got parents coaching, and some of them love baseball and know the game, but some of them are out here because they can't get no coaches."
Numbers are up this year for the fall league, which will feature 20 youth teams.
Cusick is excited about the turnout and hopes the game will continue to grow in Lenoir City.
"It's a solid turnout for the fall, especially because we're competing with so many other sports in the fall," he said. "Hopefully, having this coaching clinic and having Dusty's high school team helping out some of the teams will kind of give them some good things to practice on and develop the program as a whole."
Many have invested in the Loudon Dixie Youth Baseball program over the last several years and yielded great results, which is a reason why Langley believes there should be a bigger push for baseball in Lenoir City.
"Loudon, they've changed the way they've done baseball," Langley said. "Kent (Russell) brought real baseball back there. ... The true lineup to baseball is nine men, and that's what they do in Loudon. You go down there and see some of the kids this age, and they're a little more advanced.
"In my opinion, up here, we need to get more work involved," he added. "I think we need to be more passionate toward competitiveness instead of just seeing their kids get up to bat three times saying, 'Oh, he got to swing three times. He got to play right field for two innings.' To me, it's a competitive sport — you play to win."
