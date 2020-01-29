Panthers cap off swim season

Another swim season is in the books after the Lenoir City High School Panthers competed as a team for the final time Saturday in the Knox-area Interscholastic Swim League City Meet Championships at the University of Tennessee’s Allen Jones Aquatic Center.
“The city meet championships are mostly all of the swimmers’ last meet of the season, and so the fact that they get to swim at UT’s pool and are rested — I think the way everybody came into the meet, the attitudes that they came in with and how they finished and how fast everybody swam was probably our best yet,” Breanna Folk, LCHS head swim coach, said.
Lenoir City saw four swimmers return to finals late Saturday, including Elijah King, who placed 12th in the 50-yard freestyle and 14th in the 100-yard freestyle; Carly Wrobleski, who placed 16th in the 100-yard freestyle and 11th in the 100-yard breaststroke; Will Dubes, who placed 17th in the 500-yard freestyle; and Melissa Willis, who placed 17th in the 500-yard freestyle.
In addition, Wrobleski achieved state cuts in both the 100-yard freestyle and breaststroke. King achieved three state cuts earlier in the season in the 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard backstroke and 100-yard freestyle.
Willis returned Tuesday after presstime for a last chance meet in hopes of qualifying for the state championship.
“I was really excited because I only got one state cut last year as a freshman, and I was only aiming for one with the breast, but when I got the free, I was really excited,” Wrobleski said. “My sister, she kind of gave me pointers and advice on how to do it because she was a college swimmer, I just kept that in my mind and I swam and I just didn’t think about how tired I was going to be. I just wanted to get to the goal.”
“It’s a massive accomplishment because this year I just wanted to make one and go and get my name out there so I could make it as a freshman,” King added. “The fact that I made three, I couldn’t be happier.”
Wrobleski also managed to set a new school record in the breaststroke with a time of 1:14.23.
“Breaking school record is always a fun thing and an exciting thing, so it was really awesome for her because that was a goal that she was trying to accomplish this year,” Folk said. “From the beginning of the season, I think she’s worked harder this year than I’ve ever seen her work, and it showed by her 100-freestyle. She dropped 5.81 seconds, which is hard to do once they get to a fast swimming level. The fact that she dropped that much and was able to get this best time in the 100 breaststroke, she’s really progressed all season long, and I’m proud of everything that she’s done.”
Lenoir City also had four relay teams compete in the finals, including the team of Alex DeRose, Will Dubes, King and Bryson Orr, who placed seventh and 16th in the 400-yard freestyle and 200-yard medley, respectively.
The team of Lauren Dubes, Reniece Reeves, Willis and Wrobleski placed ninth in the 200-yard medley, and the team of Lauren Dubes, Ellie Sims, Willis and Wrobleski finished eighth in the 400-yard freestyle.
“Of course, everyone and every team rests and they drop the amount of yardage that they do, but I think one of the biggest differences between our team is the kids kind of come together like a family,” Folk said. “Every single day, we always start the day off with some fun activity to get them in different lanes, and we always end it with some fun game or small little competition that they did. By the end of the week, we’re swimming a synchronized swim competition between the high school and middle school, so I think our ability to bring the fun into rest, it was what brought everybody together.”
Wrobleski believes her experience at the state finals last year will pay dividends as she competes Feb. 7-8 in the Tennessee Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association Swimming and Diving Championships at UT.
“It’ll probably help me just because everybody wanted to do their own best times, nobody really cared where they placed,” she said. “They just want to do what they want, like what their best was, so I think I’m not going to go into thinking how I want to get in first or second, I just want to beat my own time.”
Swimming three events at the state meet as a freshman will be a daunting challenge, which is why King is already focusing on specialized training.
“For the first week, it’s going to be distance, it’s going to be a lot more yardage to cover,” he said. “As we gradually get closer, distance is going to shorten, but we’re going to speed up, so it’s going to be a lot more small sprint sets, much more faster stuff. To be honest, I’m just going to swim. I’m going up against the fastest people in the entire state, seniors ... I just to want to hold my own. I’m excited, I’m pumped, I’m ready to go.”
