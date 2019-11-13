Panthers bow out in first round

The Lenoir City High School Panthers’ season came to a bitter end Friday in a 60-14 defeat at the hands of the Powell High School Panthers in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.
“I think the first thing is Powell is very good, a very talented team,” Jeff Cortez, LCHS head football coach, said. “There’s a reason they’re 10-0. Lots of dynamic athletes, good size and that type of thing. I think for us, it was a tough matchup, just given the situation at the current time. Once again, we’re proud of our kids for competing and playing all four quarters.”
Powell set the tone early after scoring on its first possession and quickly jumped ahead by 60 points before Lenoir City scored its first touchdown on a 32-yard pass from Mason Stanley to Jonah Rittenhouse before halftime.
Lenoir City managed to score another touchdown early in the fourth quarter when Cody Wilhite ran into in the end zone from three yards out.
“The second half, we came out and, you know, we didn’t lay down, we played hard and scored,” Cortez said. “We ran out of time, but we were ready to score again there in the fourth quarter, so the kids were playing hard, and that’s real important, especially given the adversity that we faced this year.”
Cortez said he hurts for the seniors, but believes they helped lay a positive foundation for the program.
“They’re great kids, hard-working kids,” he said. “We’ve got some brilliant young men. We’ve got three guys with a 4.0 (GPA), one young man with a 33 ACT. Great kids, kids that are going to do wonderful things with their lives. ... This class is real solid. Unfortunately for them, the season kind of didn’t go the way we wanted, but in terms of people and in terms of future and becoming great students in college ... we’re going to miss them tremendously.”
There were “bright spots” to give Cortez hope for next season. Many freshmen and sophomores were forced into varsity action and will bring valuable experience to another young team next year.
“The takeaway is the future is very bright, honestly,” Cortez said. “We’re going to have about eight starters on both sides of the ball returning for us next year, and kids have gotten a lot more quality playing time. This offseason, we’re young moving forward. We have juniors that are ready to become great leaders and become great players. I would expect a complete turnaround, and I look forward to the offseason and getting ready to build the 2020 team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.