Panthers back in the water

The Lenoir City High School swim team kicked off the 2019 season Saturday in convincing fashion, capturing wins against Grace Christian Academy and Knox Central High School 159-89-48.
LCHS head swim coach Breanna Folk was excited following the meet.
“We had some big expectations of technique stuff that we worked on, making sure that our underwater’s off the wall were pretty good,” Folk said. “We had breathing patterns that they were working on, so out of all those expectations that we had, they did great.”
Top individual finishes included Melissa Willis, who placed first in the 200-yard freestyle; Ben Hessick, who placed first in the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle; Elijah King, who placed first in the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard backstroke; Bryson Orr, who placed first in the 50-yard freestyle; Alex DeRose, who placed first in the 100-yard butterfly; Will Dubes, who placed first in the 500-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke; and Carly Wrobleski, who placed first in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Dubes showed a strong progression late last season and made sure to carry that to the meet.
“I did beat all my times, which is really great,” he said. “There’s always room for improvement, no matter what you do. I can always improve to get better times, and that’s what I’m always going to do.”
With the graduation of senior Nathan Holliman, Dubes is expected to lead the men’s team and compete for a state berth.
“Personal goals, I want to make state this year,” Dubes said. “That’s a big leap, but I think I can do it. If I set my mind to it, absolutely. We’ve been working so hard ... I mean, the team is amazing. I love the team. It’s just really exciting to get back in the water because swimming is my favorite sport.”
Lenoir City also graduated several successful swimmers on the women’s side, including All-State swimmers Rachel Scheffer and Ann Marie Smith.
Folk admitted the meet “seemed a little different” with new faces on the diving blocks.
“Some of the swimmers that swam last year had already made state, so I expect that we’ll still have some swimmers that are going to make state,” she said. “In terms of the rest of the team, we’re getting to be faster, look better in the water and getting into practice.”
“We miss them, absolutely,” Dubes added. “But seniors come from freshmen. We just build seniors back up. We miss them terribly, but we regroup and keep on going.”
The middle school team also had a big day, completing a sweep over Grace Christian and Knox Central with a score of 163-83-45.
Top individual finishes in the middle school events were Keira Everett, who placed first in the 200-yard freestyle; Emily Dubes, who placed first in the 50-yard freestyle and butterfly; Autumn Stewart, who placed first in the 100-yard individual medley and 100-yard freestyle; Andrew Bennett, who placed first in the 50-yard butterfly; Noah Dragon, who placed first in the 100-yard freestyle; Taylor Chaney, who placed first in the 50-yard backstroke; and Caitlin Samples, who placed first in the 50-yard breaststroke.
“There were some issues with the chlorine levels, so the past three days of practice, we haven’t been able to practice,” Folk said. “We have a lot of new swimmers that have never swam on a swim team before. ... I think they did great, especially big kudos to those new kids who have never swam before. They didn’t know how a meet runs, so they came in and everybody was helping each other out.”
Lenoir City’s next meet is 9 a.m. Saturday at home against Concord Christian School.
