North sweeps Rockwood in home opener

The North Middle School boys and girls basketball teams got off to a strong start for their seasons Monday night with a clean sweep of Rockwood Middle School.
The Lady Stars jumped out to a 14-0 lead heading into the second quarter.
North held Rockwood to just one point in the first half and ran away with a 35-1 victory to move to 1-1 on the season.
“We played at Meigs County Thursday night and lost,” Janet Cardwell, NMS girls basketball coach, said. “I think they’re going to be the top team in the district. We’re starting two sixth-graders and two seventh-graders most of the time, so I thought we did well in the first game of the season against one of the best teams. Tonight, we got everybody a lot of playing time.”
The Lady Stars lost several key players from last year and will rely on the eighth-grade trio of Maddie London, Chloe Presnell and Alison Stigall.
“They’re our leaders, and we’re expecting big things,” Cardwell said. “They need to step up big time with a bunch of young kids behind them.”
While the Lady Stars may be one of the most inexperienced teams, Cardwell believes her team can still finish near the top in a competitive Area 3 this season.
“You know, I think even though we’re young, we’ve got some talent,” she said. “I think Meigs and Cherokee are probably the top two teams, and everybody’s gunning for them. I don’t really know much about the other teams ... Lenoir City, I know what to expect from them, but I think we’re right there in the middle pack with everybody else slugging it out against Cherokee and Meigs. Hopefully, we’ll be able to do well against all the other teams.”
The boys followed up with a much closer game and pulled away in the final minutes to a 41-31 win over the Tigers.
“The boys just played harder, played tough,” Brad Pompey, NMS boys basketball coach, said. “They listened to boxing out, which is something we struggled with earlier in the summer. I think they boxed out really well and tried to push the pace. I think it was a learning experience for the boys because they played physical like we did.”
The first-year head coach is off to a good start after putting together a dominant 45-29 win over Meigs County last week.
“I just want us to get better as the season goes on,” he said. “The wins and losses are good, but I want to be playing our best by the end of the year. I mean, it still feels good, it’s good for our confidence.”
Pompey served as an assistant coach under Mike Wilkins the previous two seasons, which has made the transition easier.
“It’s been great, the people here have been really nice,” Pompey said. “I mean, I’ve been here for two years anyway, and I coached these guys last year for JV, so it’s not much of a change except I don’t have Mike to run to now.”
The Stars have been one of the most successful teams in the state the past two seasons, and Pompey wants to continue building what Wilkins started.
“Our district, they combined it this year ... it used to be north and south, so we play everybody twice,” Pompey said. “The other side of the conference, I don’t know anything about them except for Athens. I know a little bit about them, but as far as this side with Loudon and Lenoir City, I think it’s going to be competitive. If our boys just play hard and compete, it should be fun.”
