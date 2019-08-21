The North Panthers football team, which combines students from North Middle and Lenoir City Intermediate/Middle schools, are off to an 0-2 start to the season, but head coach Richie Wilhite remains excited.
The Panthers dropped games to Norris Middle School and the Junior Redskins by a combined four points.
“The first thing is our numbers are down a little bit, so we’re counting on guys to play both ways,” he said. “We kind of need them to be in good shape and play both sides of the ball and give us a lot of effort there, so that’s the big thing we’re seeing.”
More importantly, Wilhite wants North to continue being a successful feeder program for Lenoir City High School.
“Well, I think it’s a great stepping stone because they’re learning the fundamentals that’s going to take them into the high school,” he said. “We want them to have success there. If they can get a good grasp of the scheme and kind of how it works, then going there is going to be an easy transition for them.”
On offense, the Panthers are led by eighth-grade quarterbacks Brett Cortez and Trey Wilhite.
Cortez is a two-year returning starter at the position, and Trey Wilhite will be used in more of a dual-threat role.
“I just want to win and make it to the playoffs, so we’ll take it from there,” Cortez said. “I feel like I’m the leader on the team, and I encourage everybody. I know the game ... this isn’t my first year doing this.”
“I just want to make it to the playoffs as well,” Trey Wilhite added. “My strengths are running the ball and playing defensively.”
Aiden Wilkerson returns as the team’s starting running back, while Eli Kelso and Dalton Edwards star as playmakers on the outside.
The offensive and defensive lines are led by Bryson Reynolds, Tyler Mayes, Eli Lindsey, Luis Carillo, Josh Phillips, Coy Bunch and Jase Will.
“We’ve got a big, young offensive line that we’re really leaning on,” Richie Wilhite said.
The Panthers took a major blow in the linebacker corps with the loss of Keller Cooper to a broken collarbone.
“We’re trying to scramble around and fill in with some young guys,” Richie Wilhite said. “We’re really leaning on that big defensive line with some young kids to help us out. It’s up and down right now. You see flashes of really good things and some correctable actions.”
In the secondary, the Panthers are led by Cortez, Kelso and Trey Wilhite.
Since taking over the program three years ago, Richie Wilhite has been looking for steady growth and believes this year’s team has the potential to make a deep run in the playoffs.
“At Norris, we were down 14-0, fought back, played with a lot of heart, a lot of grit,” he said. “We had a couple of chances in the end to win and just fell a little bit short. If we keep progressing like we are ... these kids are learning and are real resilient, so hopefully we can fight through some of our adversities and have a lot of success in the end.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.