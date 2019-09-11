The North Panthers cross country team, which combines students from North Middle and Lenoir City Intermediate/Middle schools, kicked off the 2019 season last week in the Victor Ashe Fall Park Classic.
North head coach Jeff Kuhl tried to contain his excitement after the boys team finished fifth out of 26 area teams.
"We're still learning how to race, how fast to go out," he said. "Thomas Moats on the boys side, he was a little further back than we thought he would be. He's had some excellent workouts, but he might be a top-10 kid, too. They're really coming on and they like each other. I've known them since fifth grade on, so we've been building this. This year, we're finally ready to move to that next level. In workouts, I've been pushing a little bit harder early on — giving them a little more responsibility, a little more distance."
Thomas Moats led the team with a 13:34 time in the two-mile race, which was good enough for a 26th place finish. Zach McNabb, Trent Yager, Davis Boals and Tanner Welch rounded out the top five finishes for the Panthers.
Kuhl believes the boys team could compete for a region title and advance to the Tennessee State Middle School Cross Country Championships in October.
"We've got Thomas Moats and Zach McNabb, who went to state last year," Kuhl said. "It was a good experience for him, so now he's motivated and chasing titles. He would like to be right there. I've got a couple of seventh-grade boys — Davis Boals and Trent Yager — they both got beautiful strides."
On the girls side, NMS seventh-grader Sawyer Grace Simmons finished eighth overall and was just 14 seconds away from a top-five finish.
Simmons advanced to the state meet last year and is expected to return this season.
"She did very well," Kuhl said. "I expect her to be up there this year. She's a solid runner, she's still young and still growing. When you have young runners, you've got to be careful ... you can't just pound it every day. She's solid, and I think we're still learning how to race."
