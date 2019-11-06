New-look Panthers must grind

Brent Burns is entering his second year as the boys basketball head coach at Lenoir City High School, and his anticipation has grown.
“I know coming in here the level of competition that we have to play, and it’s a challenge,” he said. “It’s something these guys have to embrace. We’re a small school in a big school district, and we’re playing teams like Bearden that’s got 2,100 (students). We have to be a very disciplined team. We’ve got to score, make sets, play good defense and take care of the ball. The main thing I’m kind of building in these guys is if we go out and get beat, we know we didn’t beat ourselves and that’s what we’ve got to get to.”
The Panthers finished 8-20 overall last season and won two games in District 4-3A play. Lenoir City has gone a combined 29-58 the last three seasons.
One of Burns’ main priorities since taking over the program has been instilling a change in the culture and developing a “winning mentality.”
“Another thing is with these guys, it’s a culture change,” he said. “When you’ve been used to losing, it kind of ... you almost — as a coach you don’t — but you kind of get numb to it sometimes because it is what it is. That’s something that’s got to change. That’s one thing that I realized I needed to change and that was the overall attitude of creating a winning culture, and that starts with having a winning mindset in practice, doing the right thing in practice and practicing hard ... translating that over into games and going out and competing. I thought we did a better job toward the end of the season last year.”
Burns said the situation has been a common theme throughout his high school coaching career. In his previous two stops at Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet School and Sweetwater High School, he helped turn both programs into region championship contenders — each in a matter of two seasons.
“That’s something that will hopefully carry over to this year — expecting to win games, not hoping to win games,” he said. “That’s where you see programs shift. At MLK when I took over there in metro Nashville, we kind of did the same thing. There was a point in the first season I was there where you start to see it click, and the second year there, we were right there in the championship race at the end. When I took over at Sweetwater, they won six, seven games before. We started off about 4-4, and there was a point right around Christmas where we started winning some tough games, and you could kind of see the mindset shift and went on a 10-, 11-game winning streak and ended up going undefeated in the district.”
The Panthers graduated four seniors last year, including top scorers Clayton West and Colby Kizer. The team also lost the dynamic brother duo of Juan and Jose Rodriguez, as well as sophomores Chase Morgan and Will Morris over the summer to Concord Christian School.
However, the Panthers return key players in Ben Halcomb, David Ross and Braden Simon. Freshmen Adam Baker and Parker Trammel will be new faces in the paint.
“(Experience) will be very valuable,” Ross said. “Experience is a lot, trust me. As a freshman, I didn’t know what I was doing. Now that I’m kind of getting more experience, I know what to expect. I know a lot of the young guys know what to expect, too, so it’ll be really good.”
“We’re getting there together, we just have to work,” Halcomb added. “We just have to get everyone involved. Once we get the team together and figure everybody out, it’ll work out really well.”
Even with his quiet demeanor, Ross sees himself as a team leader and will look to handle the ball in difficult situations.
“I’m going to have to be a leader for sure — on the court and off the court,” he said. “Whether that be in practice ... even at school, I have to be a leader, teach the young guys what to do and stuff. I think the sky’s the limit for us, honestly. We’ve got some guys that have got some stuff to prove. They’ve got a lot of potential, too. I think the sky’s limit, and I think we can get to where we want to go.”
The Panthers showcased some of their abilities during the summer in camps and scrimmages.
“We had a pretty good summer this year,” Burns said. “We’ve had a lot of kids coming out, trying out. So far through the conditioning and open gym, they’ve worked hard in the weight room and it’s still a feeling-out process as far as every day and evaluation. We’re trying to get our maxes up, and as the season goes on, we should know a little bit more. With the group that we had this summer ... we’re not real big, but we’ve got a good amount of guards. They played real well and played together. That’s one thing I liked from this summer is there is no I, there’s no selfishness. If anything, they’re almost too selfless to a fault. They play hard on defense, and that’s kind of what we’re going to have to be. We’re going to have to be a blue collar team and grind you out.”
The majority of teams in District 4-3A also lost key contributors, but Burns expects the competition to remain high.
“We didn’t see a whole lot of our teams over the summer,” he said. “Bearden and Maryville, I mean are always going to be good. West has a good team this year. Hardin Valley and Farragut and Heritage are always tough, so it’s a tough district from top to bottom. We just need to make sure we take care of games we should win and just compete on the other side. Obviously, with Catholic gone and Bearden graduated a lot, they’ve still got a lot. Those teams are always going to be good. Maryville’s probably got the best player in the league with Joe Anderson. ... Those games are going to be tough, and they always are. As a coach and as a competitor, those are the games that should make you feel good. I’m excited about this year and the kids — it’s going to be a fun year.”
Lenoir City will start the season Nov. 19 at home against Coalfield School.
