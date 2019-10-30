The Loudon Quarterback Club Mustangs’ promising season came to a bitter end Saturday following a 28-6 loss to the Bradley Youth Football League Cutters in the first round of the Sequoyah Youth Conference League playoffs.
“Bradley County, they’re a big organization, they’ve got a lot of players,” Brian Kelch, QB Club president and Mustangs head coach, said. “They’ve got a lot of talent there. They’re going to be a force to reckon with in this conference every year just because of the talent they can pull.
“The first game we played them, we came out and fought hard,” he added. “We played good and got the better of them. The second time we played them, we just had a lot of things that just didn’t go our way. We had a couple of key players that were playing sick, so that didn’t help us any. We had some turnovers that cost us. It was just one of those days where if anything can go wrong, it seems to.”
Kelch praised his team for finishing near the top of the standings this season.
“The Mustangs, they had a great year,” he said. “We turned around from where we were last year ... we were 3-8 last year, and we were 8-3 this year. We competed with everybody we played with. It wasn’t the way we wanted our season to end, but, regardless, the Mustangs had a great year, and I couldn’t be more proud of everyone of them.”
Two LQC teams remain in the Classic championship hunt, which Kelch compares to the NIT tournament in Division 1 basketball.
The Super Crickets are on a bye and will play Nov. 9 for the SYC Classic championship. The Hoppers will take on the Tellico Plains Hoppers in the second round Saturday.
“Our Hoppers are out here working, practicing to try to get themselves ready to win a Classic championship,” Kelch said. “They look really good. The first time we played Tellico, we had a really good win over them. I feel like they should hopefully do the same thing and get into that championship game. A lot of times, organizations kind of look down on the Classic championship. I look at it as a building block. This Hopper team, they’re getting three extra weeks of practice, they’re getting two extra games and they get to see what it’s like to win a championship.”
LCYF
“We got a lot of kids rested up, several healed up, so I think everybody’s going to have all their starters returning close to 100 percent,” Luke Noe, LCYFO president and Hoppers head coach, said. “We’re healthy and confident.”
The Super Crickets will take on Dayton, the Crickets will play Tellico Plains, the Hoppers will face McMinn County and the Cutters will finish off the day against Bradley County.
“The Hoppers will play McMinn County, which is a two-loss team,” Noe said. “They’re a very good team that beat Polk County 30-0 in the first round, so that ought to be a good game. Our Cutters play Bradley County in the second round. Our Cutters are very confident coming off a win against Loudon to own first place, so I feel all our teams are doing really good right now. We’re kind of at that peak level of where we wanted to get to, so we’re all pretty confident.”
The SYC League championship games will be held Nov. 9 at Lenoir City High School.
