Middle school teams split in rivalry

The North Middle School Stars basketball team fought from behind and rallied late in the fourth quarter to defeat the Lenoir City Intermediate/Middle School Panthers 40-33 in a crucial district matchup.
"This is a good win, man those guys are scrappy," Brad Pompey, NMS head boys basketball coach, said. "I think it's a great win, a great last game going into the tournament, giving us a little bit of momentum, so it's a huge win, really."
North jumped out to a 6-2 lead before LCIMS players Trey Wilhite, Conner Murdock and Zach McNabb each scored to tie the game 8-8 heading into the second quarter.
The Stars went on an 8-0 run to lead 18-11 at the break. However, the Panthers responded in the third quarter and outscored the Stars 14-6 to take a 25-24 lead into the fourth quarter.
"Well, I was kind of letting them play a little more than I probably should've. We probably should've called a few plays out and we didn't, so we took a few bad shots," Pompey said. "A couple of turnovers allowed them to come back into the game. The mentality going into the fourth quarter was, 'OK, you had your fun, let's really start to lockdown and start playing defense'."
NMS point guard Jaylen Pompey answered the call in the fourth quarter with 10 points and two steals.
"It was pretty big, I mean, there was a good amount of talk within the game and it was competitive," Jaylen said. "I think we let it slip at points, and then we got it back. It was just the fact that we stopped playing hard, and we didn't want to lose this game. I mean, it's a rival, we know each other like friends and stuff, and we didn't want to lose this so we just flipped it and played hard."
The Stars' defensive effort from Bryson Gardner, Eli Lindsey and Will Ervin, as well as Pompey's quickness down the stretch, proved the difference.
"I hate to say it, but he's the reason," Brad said. "Defensively, we got momentum going in the fourth quarter, so for him, it's huge. It was really good to see that. It's nice to have a guard that can do that."
North and Lenoir City are set for a final rematch at 8:15 p.m. Friday at LCIMS for the first round of the Area 3 tournament.
"I feel we can go pretty deep, I've talked to the boys about it," Brad said. "Having them understand that this whole season is almost like a preseason to the tournament. You hear it a lot but just being able to focus down the stretch as these games go along. One thing I think about our season, though, is all of our games have been fairly close, and I think at tournament time, it's really good to have that experience back rather than blowing everybody out."
Lady Panthers win
The LCIMS Lady Panthers capped off the regular season Thursday with a 32-22 victory over the NMS Lady Stars.
"It was huge because the first time we played them, we did not play well, and my assistant coach and I spent a lot of time watching game film and just trying to decide what we were going to do — North has got a very, very good team," Amber Henderson, LCIMS head girls basketball coach, said. "Their press ate us up the first time we played, and we knew that if we were going to have success, we had to get them in the half-court game. Our kids executed the plan we put into place."
The Lady Panthers got off to a quick start with help from guard Maelyn Boyd, who scored all eight of the team's first-quarter points.
"We just came out strong, Maelyn Boyd came out in the first quarter and had eight points in the first quarter," Henderson said. "She had a three to start the game from the top of the key, just swished a three, and we never looked back after that. I told the girls that we were going to keep it turned on and just keep putting points on the board and they responded appropriately."
LCIMS eighth-grader Esme Avalos sat for the majority of the first half due to foul trouble but responded in the second half with nine points in the paint.
Avalos has been one of the team's top contributors and credits Henderson for her success.
"I think I played good, I had nine points," Avalos said. "It was huge, like it was really exciting because we really wanted to beat them. It's been amazing actually because she's such a good coach, and she's helped me a lot throughout this basketball year."
"She was ready to jump in and come out in the second half," Henderson added. "It was a huge win for my girls, they fought for that one — every quarter, every minute. We told them at the beginning, 'It's 24 minutes, you've got to play like it's the last 24 minutes all game or it's the last six minutes each quarter.' They responded to that. Losing Esme is going to stink."
With the regular season over, Henderson sees progress in her first year at the helm.
"We're playing in a big-school district, you know, North is double the size, Cherokee's double our size, Athens is double our size, Sweetwater is double our size — all of those schools are literally double our size," she said. "Lenoir City, we barely make the cut to be playing in this district by like seven kids and for us to come out, new coach, really not any players returning that were utilized a great deal last year ... you know, Rachel (Gray) lost a bunch of eighth-graders last year, so these girls had really played varsity ball before. We could've finished 10-6 or something like that, but looking forward, we're just going to take it one game at a time. At this point, it's win a game and move on. We're just trying to survive at this point, we're just going to try and advance."
The Lady Panthers' next game is at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Meigs County in the first round of the Area 3 tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.