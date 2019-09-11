Middle school teams look to finish strong

The North Panthers and Junior Redskins middle school football teams are nearing the end of the regular season and playoff implications are on the line.
The Junior Redskins (3-2) dropped the second game of the year Thursday in a 34-0 loss to the Clinton Middle School Hawks. The team missed a handful of starters Thursday, including talented quarterback Blaine Houston.
Seventh-grader Sebastian Correa and eighth-grader Zane Lawhon filled in at quarterback for the first time.
“It wasn’t just him — we have five starters out right now,” Candics Jones, Junior Redskins head coach, said. “Offensively, when your best two running backs are not playing in middle school ball, it makes it a little bit tough for you. We had to put a seventh-grader who’s never played football before, who actually did a fine job, but it was fresh on him. It was his first time ever doing it, and he missed some reads. Clinton’s a very good football team.”
Following the game, Jones and the coaching staff reminded players that they are still in the mix for the playoffs.
“We just need 11 guys doing their job,” Jones said. “When we have 11 guys doing their job, we’re actually a pretty good football team. When we have individuals wanting to do their own thing, we have a 34-0 loss. We just got to focus on being the best we can be every day, and these kids are great. They’ve just got to do it all week.”
The Junior Redskins have a tough challenge Thursday with a conference game against Robertsville Middle School.
Jones expects the majority of his starters to return by then.
“We’re somewhere in the mix for fourth in our conference,” he said. “They’re fast. They’ve got a kid at running back that’s very talented, and they got one at receiver that’s pretty dang good. We’re going to try our best to double-team the kid that’s at receiver and then put everybody in the box to try to stop the running back before he gets the ball.”
The North Panthers are still searching for the first win of the season.
Similar to the Junior Redskins, the Panthers have suffered several injuries at key positions.
“We’re 0-4 and have three games to play,” Richie Wilhite, North head football coach, said. “We’ve really been hit by the injury bug to some of our key contributors. Early on, we lost a couple for the season. Just two games ago, we lost another key contributor, so guys that were really big for us and counting on, we’re trying to get some young guys to play.”
Wilhite is pleased with the team’s effort and fight regardless of the record.
“The good thing is these guys, they’re resilient,” he said. “They fight, they don’t give up. I really like their attitude and effort, that they keep clawing and competing. They’re not letting it get them down, and they continue to work really hard in practice. You can see them getting after it in games, and that’s really what we like to see.”
The Panthers will host the final home game of the season at 6:30 p.m. Thursday against Clinton.
“I would like to see us to continue to compete, work really hard, have great attitude and effort to finish it out,” Wilhite said. “Put together some limiting of our mistakes and being able to put together some drives and do some things. Obviously, we’d like to win a couple of football games.”
