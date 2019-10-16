A group of runners from the North Panthers cross country team, which combines North Middle and Lenoir City Intermediate/Middle schools, will compete for gold this weekend in the Knoxville Youth Athletics Tennessee State Middle School Cross Country Championships.
NMS student Sawyer Grace Simmons placed second overall out of 242 girls Saturday in the KYA AREA Championships. Davis Boals and Tanner Welch qualified on the boys side after helping the team place sixth overall.
LCIMS students Drew Henry, Zach McNabb and Thomas Moats also qualified as individual runners.
The state meet will begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Victor Ashe Park.
