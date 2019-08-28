|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Result
|Aug. 23
|Greenback
|Away
|54-20 W
|Aug. 29
|Lenoir City
|Home
|28-7 W
|Sept. 6
|Brainerd
|Home
|Sept. 13
|Sequoyah
|Away
|Sept. 20
|Signal Mountain
|Away
|Sept. 27
|Polk County
|Home
|Oct. 4
|McMinn Central
|Home
|Oct. 18
|Sweetwater
|Home
|Oct. 25
|Walker Valley
|Away
|Nov. 1
|Red Bank
|Away
