Date Opponent Location Result 
Aug. 23 GreenbackAway54-20 W 
Aug. 29 Lenoir CityHome 28-7 W
Sept. 6 BrainerdHome  
Sept. 13 SequoyahAway 
Sept. 20 Signal MountainAway  
Sept. 27 Polk County Home  
Oct. 4McMinn CentralHome  
Oct. 18 SweetwaterHome  
Oct. 25 Walker ValleyAway  
Nov. 1Red BankAway  

