The Loudon Parks and Recreation Department is offering an adult basketball league, with games beginning Jan. 12 at Fort Loudoun Middle School.
A team fee of $300 is required. All teams must be registered by Dec. 11.
Loudon Parks and Recreation is also offering a cornhole league, with games set to begin Dec. 2 at Steekee Elementary School. The registration deadline is Nov. 25.
The fee is $10 per player from ages 16 and up. Boards and bags will be provided.
For more information, call 865-458-7525 or visit www.loudonparks.com.
