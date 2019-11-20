Loudon gets back on the court

The sounds of whistles and shoes squeaking echoed in the Sequoyah High School gymnasium Thursday when several District 5-2A teams unofficially tipped off the season in jamboree action.
The jamboree featured six area teams, including Loudon, McMinn Central, Polk County, Sequoyah, Sweetwater and Tellico Plains high schools.
The LHS Lady Redskins kicked off the night in the first quarter against the PCHS Lady Wildcats and fell 16-2.
“It’s always good to get out there and get a simulated game-type experience before you get into the Hall of Fame games,” Josh Brannon, LHS girls head basketball coach, said. “It gives you a little bit of a baseline of where you’re at, albeit it’s a shorter time frame. Some things I took away from it, defensively, we did a great job forcing them into some bad decisions. We did a great job getting back in transition, defensively. We didn’t give up a single offensive rebound on a team that’s a lot longer than we were. That was a really bright spot. We did a good job of breaking their press.”
The biggest benefit for Brannon was several players received playing time against a District 5-2A opponent early in the season.
“I thought somebody that did a really, really good job was Chloe Rausin,” he said. “(Thursday) was her first career start in a varsity game, and she had a difficult task with, basically, commanding the ship as far as the decision-making from an inbounds standpoint and being a key person in taking care of the basketball against the press. She did a really good job of that and really didn’t let the moment speed her up. Abbi Fritts was able to come in there and get us a much-needed bucket, so those two really stepped up and did well for us.”
The Lady Redskins started the regular season Tuesday after presstime against Anderson County High School as part of the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association’s annual Hall of Fame games.
Brannon knows his team still has much work before the start of district play in December.
“We need to keep reinforcing what we’re doing well,” he said. “You look again at the things we did well ... if you had a checklist, you’d check the boxes off — you’re beating the press, you’re winning the turnover battle and you really do a good job on the glass. You look at it and you say, ‘Well, you had a chance to win.’ Obviously, we’re doing several things efficiently at the first of the year, but we need to continue improving our decision making, offensively, and getting the bugs out. In this part of the year, that’s what it’s all about.”
The Redskins won 9-7 in a tight battle with the PCHS Wildcats.
“We kind of went through everything we’ve done to this point from an offensive game plan standpoint and a defensive standpoint just to review,” Josh Graves, LHS boys head basketball coach, said. “If I had a dollar for every time someone said, ‘How many football players are you missing today?’ I’d be a rich man and wouldn’t have to go to work tomorrow. I told the boys that shouldn’t matter. We should always be our best, and I felt like our guys brought that.”
Shooting was an issue for both teams, but late buckets from Donovan Blankenship and Lucas Bivens lifted the Redskins.
“We couldn’t have come in the backdoor and bought a bucket,” Graves said. “They busted it and found a way. Even though it’s a 12-minute jamboree, I think it’s good for your kids to get out there, compete and just get after it. I think it was 7-1, and we struggled to get on the board early. I don’t think it was due to a bad shot selection or anything like that, I think we just got on the fall. We missed some tough shots with contact and didn’t get calls ... they scrapped and got to fighting. We found (Donovan) a good look at the top of the key and after that I thought we settled in a little bit offensively.”
Blankenship showed flashes of his ability to command the floor, distribute the ball and score.
“We didn’t have our football guys and everybody thought we didn’t stand a chance, but we came out and won,” he said. “We were a little bit nervous, but we didn’t turn the ball over a lot, and that’s what we were looking forward to. A lot of our shots didn’t fall, but we got the win, so we’re pleased.”
The Redskins’ next game is 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Maryville Christian School.
“We just want to get the jitters out, get in the flow,” Blankenship said. “The season’s starting. We’re not going to hit everything. (We) just need to keep battling though and playing hard.”
