Loudon County Visitors Bureau and River Sports Outfitters are teaming up to hold a county-wide paddle Sept. 29 that will allow participants to explore Loudon County down the Tennessee River.
The idea sprung up last summer when RSO opened a location at Lenoir City Park.
“I think it started about a year ago when we started doing rentals down at the county park,” Ed McAlister, RSO owner, said. “We got that opened and in the meantime the UT Landscape Architecture Department started this river-lake study maybe two years ago. They’re looking at the confluence from the French Broad and the Holston all the way to Paducah (Ky.).”
UT students and members of the Chota Canoe Club will join to help provide more research on the waters between Lenoir City and Loudon.
Fort Loudoun, Tellico and Watts Bar are three major lakes in Loudon County and play an integral part in the Tennessee River, which flows 652 miles.
“They help several events throughout the state,” McAlister said. “One was in Kingston, I don’t know maybe a month or so ago, but it was just to introduce and let people know what resources and so forth they have in their backyard. An interesting thing that stuck out to me while listening to one is this corridor, when you take that 652 miles and look at it in terms of a park, it’s twice the size of the Smokies. It’s roughly a million acres versus the Smokies, which I think is pushing a half million.
“That sort of makes a big impact when you think about we’ve got, basically, a national park in our backdoor that travels 652 miles,” he added. “Blueways, waterways or whatever you want to call it are becoming more and more important. Lenoir City has some resources there; Loudon certainly does.”
Organizers are hoping the paddle will shed more light on recreational activities and resources available locally.
“Most of us are familiar with the river where it flows through Knoxville, but this float will highlight our neighboring communities and the water in between,” Rachel Baker, Loudon County Visitors Bureau executive director, said. “It’s to get the word out that they do have rentals available in Loudon County and to show people that it’s a great opportunity here in our community to get out and have this great water recreation available for everyone.”
The paddle will span nine miles and will begin at 10 a.m. at the Tellico Dam boat launch in Lenoir City. Take out will be at Riverside Park in downtown Loudon.
Participants are encouraged to bring a personal flotation device, paddle, snacks, water and sunscreen. Reservations are available at www.riversports outfitters.com/ event-registration.
