“Once a Redskin, always a Redskin” is a common refrain in the Loudon community, but for Loudon High School head boys basketball coach Josh Graves, it carries special meaning.
“To me, it means everything,” he said. “People say that anywhere you go, there’e something special about it, but I truly believe that about Loudon. Being a Redskin is special to me because we have that small town, community feel and it’s not the just the coaches and players, it’s the community as well. There’s people that come to ball games every night, don’t miss a game and cheer on these kids. For me to be an alumni and Redskin at heart, so to speak, that is to me what is special about it.”
A 2008 graduate of LHS, Graves jumped on the unique opportunity to return to his alma mater in hopes of restoring a winning culture.
“Obviously, I draw from some things in the past,” he said. “I tried to be around as much as I could, and Coach (Colt) Narramore and Coach (Shane) Wells were the coaches when I was in school, and both of them did a great job. My class, the class below and the class above had outstanding athletes. They did a really good job of not settling for second best, and that’s one thing I can remember is that both of them made sure that their teams played hard, and that’s kind of our thing. We talk about our three Ts and that’s tough, talk and together.”
Getting his start
Graves admittedly never made the cut for the Redskins basketball team, but he believes that experience helped shape who he is as a person and coach.
“I attest that a lot of that to my mindset then wasn’t tough, wasn’t very mentally tough at that age,” he said. “Also, too, we had a ton of athletes back in that time like a Josh Hawkins, like a Lamar Colvin, a Ben Everett, a Grant Gaspert, Coach (Ben) Curtis and Coach (Wiley) Brakebill played ... there was a good athlete pool in my class, the class above and the class below. I was a kid, and I was probably scared to death, wide-eyed and bushy-tailed and didn’t know what to do, but I think that helped me turn into what I am now. I worked really hard and kind of worked on my craft on my own.”
After graduating, Graves continued his education at Pellissippi State Community College before transferring to Tennessee Technological University where he would get his first foot in the coaching door.
“When I did my practicum at Cookeville High School, my cooperating teacher, Jordan Webb, was an awesome guy, coached softball and he kindly got me in communication with Mindy Odom, who was the girls coach at the time,” Graves said. “When I came back for my student teaching, I was able to join them on their staff with her and it was really good for me. ... It essentially let me know, ‘Hey, this is what your schedule’s going to be, this is how life will be if you get to where you want to be as a high school coach one day’.”
Graves graduated TTU in 2013 and immediately received his first coaching opportunity at Philadelphia Elementary School as an assistant.
Following a short stint at PES, Graves took another coaching position at North Middle School for two years before accepting his first high school head coaching job at Sequoyah High School.
“A lot of time on the road, a lot of time in the gym,” Graves said. “My first group of kids at North would’ve been Colby Kizer, Clayton West — young men that graduated from Lenoir City (High School) last year. I had been with some of those kids at LC this year. After North, I was blessed to get my first high school job at the age of 25 at Sequoyah. Good times there, I learned a ton from Coach (Spencer) Beaty. The biggest thing I learned from him was standards over success, and so those two years really helped me to grow as a coach.”
Graves said his first year with the Chiefs was one of the toughest, yet most rewarding challenges of his life.
“You know, first-year head coach, young guy, I had some kids that had been used to the former coach so much, and it was just some, ‘What am I going to be able to get away with and what am I not with this new guy?’” he said. “I really had to grow in the sense of a disciplinarian, having that standard and sticking to it. My second year got much better on that ... and I love those kids from my first year to death, but it was just so much a growth for me as a coach. I was so worried about Xs and Os on the court — the biggest thing I had to learn in that first year was handling issues off the court or handling discipline issues on the court and stuff like that, so that was where I felt like I grew the most.”
Graves spent two years at Sequoyah and combined to go 23-30. Some of his most memorable moments came against his alma mater.
Former LHS graduate and player Wiley Brakebill coached the Redskins then and always looked forward to coaching against Graves.
“We both became high school coaches at the high school level at the same time, so instantly in the district, he became a guy that I went to the most,” Brakebill said. “I mean, we were talking about games every night, sending film to each other, helping each other out, I mean, we knew each other’s philosophies and strategies probably better than anybody else on our schedule.”
Coming home
At the conclusion of the 2017-18 season, Brakebill decided to step down as head coach and encouraged Graves to consider returning to LHS.
“When we were expecting our third child, I knew that the head coaching job, just how much it took away, I mean, you’re there for freshman games, practices, JV games, JV practice, freshman practice and when you did get home, it was film,” Brakebill said. “I knew that, long term, I probably wasn’t going to make it to do it the way I wanted to do it. Josh and I met about Christmas the year I was going to step down, and he knew that and we had that relationship. Instantly, his love for Loudon and his love for those guys was a clear draw for him to be interested in that.”
The job seemed like a long shot for Graves, but he decided to take a leap of faith.
“When I finally found out that it was posted, I mean, I jumped all over it, I applied for it,” he said. “Honestly, I didn’t know if I was even going to get an interview because there wasn’t another PE position, and I could teach finance and I taught credit recovery, but I was worried to death because I didn’t think I’d even get a shot. Loudon was home and that’s where I wanted to be.”
Graves realized his dream March 30, 2018, when he was officially named the Redskins’ new head coach.
“If you go back over the years, our boys basketball program had really been a revolving door as far as coaches go, we had a hard time building stability,” Ronnie Roberts, LHS athletic director, said. “That was the first thing that we were looking for — somebody that would come in here and, hopefully, stay a long time and make it a stable program. With Josh being a Loudon guy, we thought he would meet that criteria, which to me as the first thing we were looking for.”
He unexpectedly made a historic impact in his first season, guiding the Redskins to a 19-0 start and capped off the year 24-4, which is a top-five record in program history.
“The year that we had last year, 24-4, and I knew that I’d have a good group last year of coaching against them the last two years and had known them growing up,” Graves said. “The year that we had and some of the memories that we’ll have — that Lenoir City game where Mason (Small) tipped that ball in and the game at Sweetwater with the two juggernauts going at it — that’s stuff that I’ll never forget, and I know those kids won’t either.”
Graves quickly earned the support of the Loudon community after dealing with some adversity off the court involving former Director of Schools Jason Vance and the Loudon County Board of Education.
“With everything that I dealt with personally last year, that really held true — I had a ton of community support,” he said. “People that loved on me and checked on me, people that I’ve known my whole life and some I’d call acquaintances, but they felt to reach out.”
Brakebill, who now serves as the Voice of the Redskins during basketball season, believes the program is in better hands with Graves at the helm.
“For me and a lot in this community, yes we want to compete and we want to try to play for district championships, region championships, state championships ... and he’s going to work as if that’s the standard,” Brakebill said. “He always wants to make sure his guys got opportunities, he wants to make sure he studies himself and break down film, so his work ethic, it’s outstanding.
“Outside of that, I think one of the biggest things with Coach Graves is his heart,” he added. “You see it with the passion that he coaches with, you see it with the way he loves the guys, the way he pushes them, the way he wants what’s best for them, but ultimately, he knows it’s more than that, he knows it’s more than basketball — he wants to make men off the court with character, integrity, with faith and everything he does is to that standard. Seeing that, it makes me feel really good about the program.”
Roberts agrees with Brakebill and values the job Graves has done so far through the eyes of an athletic director and former head basketball coach.
“You don’t rate a high school coach by wins and losses first of all, I think you rate them by, ‘Did they get the most out of the talent that they had?’” Roberts said. “Obviously, the win-loss record has been really good, but I think Josh has gotten the most out his talent from last year and this year. To me, that’s how you look at a high school coach or how you evaluate him.”
The Redskins find themselves in the mix for the District 5-2A championship again this season, which is a minimal standard Graves has established in two short years.
“I think that we’re, no doubt, heading in the right direction,” Graves said. “We’ve picked up some bodies and some guys have matured and grown. A lot of guys that we’ve had to mix and match ... but I think lately, we’ve really come on and shown what we’re capable of. I think that no matter what, and it doesn’t really have anything to do with me, it’s just the standard that we have. I set the standard and they know what it is, they know what our culture is and we’ve got to follow that. ... I feel like our program is going in the right direction and on the right path and, Lord willing, we will be able to keep that rolling.”
