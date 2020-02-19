LHS track gearing up for new season

Spring is just around the corner, which means the Loudon High School track and field team is preparing for the new season and hoping to return to the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association Spring Fling state championships in May.
The team has faced setbacks this winter from weather and illness but have been able to train sparingly indoors.
“The weather has impeded our ability to get on the track and, mostly, we’ve just been doing a lot of plyometrics,” Allison Rutherford, LHS track coach, said. “We’ve got a very young group of kids, like a lot of freshmen and sophomores, a lot of inexperienced athletes, and so really focusing this year on training and a lot of different aspects of training are important ... trying to get them to take a little bit ownership of their event as a craft. I was explaining to a couple of young guys how you run bleachers, why you run bleachers and what that improves and how different techniques improve different things.”
Rutherford will rely on several seniors for leadership, including Mattie Rutherford, Colton Gentry and Jenifer Nicolas. The team returns speedster Sean Barker and added freshman Semy Turner from the football team.
“We just started really getting into the season, but we’ve been running the halls, people have been running on their own in the fall,” Barker said. “As a sprinter myself, running the halls help a lot because it strengthens your calves because of how the floor is and everything. I think the season’s going to go great, we have a lot of potential, but it’s hard just to know everything with the few practices we’ve had recently.”
Many of the track team members are currently involved with another sport, which Rutherford views as a positive to keep athletes engaged and conditioned.
“We’ve worked with some of the other spring sport coaches to make our practice times a little bit more flexible so that we can have some of those dual-sport athletes be able to compete, which the training will help them in their other sport as well as get them more exposure,” Rutherford said.
Rutherford is excited to return several athletes that advanced to the state level last year, including Carrie Pittman, Ashton Yaw and Mattie Rutherford. She expects them, as well as a few more athletes, to return to the Spring Fling this year.
“Our girls 4x4 team last year, we’ve got at least two of those runners that are returning,” Rutherford said. “We lost Emily Vance to injury, who was a key member of both the 4x4 and 4x8 team, but I’ve seen a couple of freshmen that may be pretty good. In the 4x8, we have Carrie Pittman and Mattie Rutherford, who are medalists from two years ago and All-State from last year coming back. In the 4x8, Ashton Yaw and Carrie Pittman, who for certain will be running. That’s pretty good potential, as well as maybe a couple of boys relay teams — that’s kind of up in the air based on the dual-sport athlete participation. Kayla Trout was really close in the shot put and making it to state, and then Fenicia Jackson in the high jump.”
Barker advanced to sectionals last year and hopes to take a step further this year as a sprinter in the 100-, 200- and 800-meter events.
“For myself, I’m hoping to attempt state,” he said. “Last year, I went to sectionals ... I didn’t do good at sectionals, but I feel like I could do a lot better this year, putting in a lot more hard work, being a lot more dedicated this year compared to last year. I run all the sprinting events and some of the relays — the 4x400, the 4x800, 4x200 and 4x100. It just varies on the day and since we’re getting a lot more sprinters this year, it will help.”
The Redskins’ first meet will be a trial run March 7 at Farragut High School.
