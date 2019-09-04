LHS soccer off to slow start

Loudon High School girls soccer coach Sam Harrison was disappointed following a 3-0 loss to rival Lenoir City High School last week, yet remained hopeful about the team's future.
"I had four freshmen out there and started three," he said. "We're young, we'll be even younger next year. I got good quality play from those freshmen, and we're not very deep as far as depth is concerned. It's kind of hard to take a loss and sit back and try to figure out what all the positives are, but I knew it was going to be hard for us because we are so young. I guess the positive is getting the freshmen that game experience because they were nervous."
The Lady Redskins managed four shots on goal compared to Lenoir City's 27, but Harrison was pleased with the defense as the game carried on.
"We just couldn't get any offense going," he said. "I thought our fullbacks played really well. We've got some issues over on the right side — we don't have a full complement when it comes to fullbacks yet. The biggest difference in the game was Lenoir City wanted it more than we did. The 50-50 challenges went their way. We didn't win a lot of challenges, they beat us up in the middle. They had time to make those runs. I thought if we played if had a little more energy, we could've slowed them down, which we did in the second half."
The Lady Redskins also dropped their first match of the season Aug. 20 in a 4-0 loss to William Blount High School.
However, improvements have been noticeable since the start of summer camp.
"We're finding our position and we've switched a lot of positions in the game up top," Kenia Valdizon, LHS sophomore, said. "Really just finding more about ourselves as we go along."
"The chemistry's still good," Harrison added. "As far as on the field, our defense has definitely improved. Since the first game, we've shuffled things around, changed a few things, but our defense has gotten more stout. We're still not covering the weak side well at all, our defensive mids aren't getting back the way they should. We were able to generate a little bit of offense in the Gibbs game, but the Gibbs game got cut short because of lightning. Those first 10, 15 minutes of the Gibbs game, we looked really good."
The Lady Redskins are the youngest team in District 5-2A this season with 15 freshmen on the varsity roster.
"It's going to be even younger next year than it is this year by a lot," Harrison said. "Right now, when we're down like this ... I had five freshmen out there at one time — five. We're just trying it out, and it was pretty one-sided. We need to take those opportunities and find those jewels in the rough. I'm not upset. I mean, we've played worse. ... I've got a lot of girls on the team that have never played before this year, but that's not an excuse. I enjoy the development part of it. We'll move ahead."
The Lady Redskins played Scott High School on Tuesday after presstime. Their next match will be 6 p.m. Thursday at Clinton High School.
