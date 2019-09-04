Laughter and tears filled the Loudon High School cafeteria Sunday as former coaches, players and families reunited for the inaugural LHS Football Hall of Fame class induction ceremony.
The class featured 12 individuals, including Marlon Brown, Charlie Paul Chihasz, Butch Crabtree, Yancey Hampton, Arnold Hawkins, Lonnie Hawkins, Jake Lane, Jack Nichols, Bert “Chig” Ratledge, Raymond Stamey, Gordo Watson and Bruce Wilkerson. The class also included the 1969 and 1974 state championship teams.
LHS head football coach Jeff Harig delivered opening remarks and thanked all of those who have gone before to create the legacy the program knows today.
“I talked to the 1969 team there before the game Thursday and assured them that sometimes in today’s instant gratification society we forget our past,” Harig said. “As the caretaker of this program, I will never do that. I want to thank you for the standard you’ve set. It’s allowed me to hold our current players to the highest of standards because we’ve been there. I’ll hold the history of this program’s against anybody, and it’s the only thing to me in Loudon High School since the history of this school represented the excellence we want in our entire school.”
Members of the state championship teams were honored first and received a plaque to be hung in the new LHS Football Hall of Fame room at Bert “Chig” Ratledge Stadium.
Former LHS graduate and quarterback David Blackburn followed with a speech that commemorated the inaugural class. Blackburn formerly served as the {span}senior associate athletics director for administration at the University of Tennessee from 2009-13 and director of athletics at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga from 2013-17.{/span}
{span}He currently serves as senior associate athletics director of external affairs at Middle Tennessee State University.{/span}
{span}”It’s awesome to be here, and I want to thank Loudon High School for doing this and for having a hall of fame class,” Blackburn said. “I applaud the selection for having me. It’s a special place. My father worked here and my mother was an important part of this community. We always love coming back here. It’s very special to us and it always will be.{/span}
{span}”Seeing these plaques, I’ve been able to know so many of these people that are going into this first class,” he added. “Anytime you go into a hall of fame, for a sport, for a profession — it’s a special thing.”{/span}
{span}Watson remains one of the best quarterbacks to play at LHS and played an integral part in helping the Redskins claim the first state championship in 1969.{/span}
{span}”Just to have been considered would’ve been an honor enough,” Watson said. “I was never the smartest nor the most talented, but I believe I did pay attention. Growing up, I admired Jack Nichols, Butch Crabtree and Raymond Stamey and the way they played. Once I got to high school, I was smart enough to pay close attention to our hall of fame coaches. When we broke the huddle, I knew where Jake Lane was blocking, and I knew where Lonnie and Yancey were positioned. This day, I’m grateful for family, friends, fans and this committee.”{/span}
{span}Wilkerson returned to Loudon for the ceremony and received a loud ovation. Wilkerson is the most decorated player in program history after becoming a two-time All-Southeastern Conference lineman and spending more than 10 years in the National Football League.{/span}
{span}He was starting offensive lineman for the Green Bay Packers and helped the team defeat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XXXI.{/span}
{span}”Organized football started for me here in Loudon,” Wilkerson said. “I tried up on the hill and never could make weight. Fortunately, I got to play organized football here at Loudon High School. I’ve been very blessed to play all over the country and a few places all over the world. This is a game I loved to play, and was just glad I was molded at such a young age by a great coaching staff that just let us know that as long as you execute the play, you have a chance to win.”{/span}
{span}Ronnie Roberts, LHS athletic director, honored former head coach Ratledge and long-time contributor Chihasz to close the ceremony.{/span}
{span}”Charlie Paul manned the sidelines, the chain gang and was very active in the booster club,” Roberts said. “I don’t know how many hours he put in painting the field. The thing about it is if you weren’t really part of the program, you had no clue because Charlie Paul would come in, do his job and leave. He was very meticulous.{/span}
{span}”Coach Ratledge was, is and forever will be Loudon Redskin football,” he added. “He affected everybody and the community in many, many ways. Many sitting in here coached with him, as well as played for him. We’re forever grateful for the legacy that was left.”{/span}
