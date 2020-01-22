The Lenoir City High School boys and girls basketball teams snapped five-game losing streaks Monday night with a clean sweep of Oakdale School.
The Lady Panthers (5-14, 0-7 District 4-3A) got off to a slow start but eventually gained momentum in the second quarter and continued to push the tempo en route to a 48-33 win over the Lady Eagles.
“We wanted to pick up the defensive intensity, and I feel like that picked up when our offensive consistency showed up,” Tim Smith, LCHS head girls basketball coach, said. “We also picked up the defensive intensity, I think they started turning over, we got some easy shots and then our confidence rose. We made some threes there in the second quarter, which helped us out.”
The Lady Panthers managed just nine points in the first quarter but flipped the switch in the second quarter with five three-pointers — four of which came consecutively as the quarter expired.
“Of course, them sitting in the zone helps us, you know. We’re comfortable when we can move the ball,” Smith said. “We moved the ball pretty well tonight, so their defense was pinched and we could kick it over and at least get some open shots. It’s hard for us sometimes when teams play man, they want to get up in our grill. Sometimes when teams get really aggressive, you shoot too quickly, you don’t see the goal.”
Sophomore Emma Jenkins missed two games last week for an ejection in the Lady Panthers’ 48-42 loss at Halls High School but returned and made a difference against Oakdale. She led the team with 13 points, including three three-pointers.
“I mean, it felt really great, I missed playing on the floor,” she said. “I feel like it really hurt my team me not being there. I feel like tonight, we all got pretty confident and we all started shooting well together.”
Jenkins is a leading shooter on the team and has put in many hours of shooting after practice.
“Staying after practice for 30 minutes every time we have practice, really just trying to make sure my shot is consistent every time I shoot,” she said. “Have confidence, not worrying about a miss.”
“It’s about time,” Smith added. “She’s been working extra after practice trying to get her shot down, so she’s worked to get there. We’re still not where we want to be, but it was good. I think once she hit a couple, her confidence level was good. For us, the hardest thing for young teams is confidence.”
Smith believes the win will help boost confidence following a tough 60-18 loss Friday to the Maryville High School Lady Rebels to drop to 0-7 in district play.
The Lady Panthers trailed by one midway through the second quarter before the Lady Rebels exploded in the second half.
“We really played well and took our time, we made shots we could make,” Smith said. “We played good defense, rebounded well and then the pressure kind of got to us probably from about five minutes on in the second quarter, and then I think we ended up behind 20 right there. After that, we lost all confidence and they were full of confidence. For a young team, I think confidence is always the biggest thing. It gives us hope that we can play a quarter or two, and hopefully we can stretch that out to a half. It’s a slow process and it’s hard to be patient for them and for fans ... for me, I don’t like moral victories, but we have to find value where we can.”
Lenoir City took on West High School on Tuesday after presstime. The next game is 6 p.m. Friday at Heritage High School.
Panthers dominate
The Lenoir City High School Panthers (6-13, 0-7 District 4-3A) leaned on junior guard David Ross all night Monday and completed a season sweep of the Oakdale School Eagles with a 70-58 win.
Ross led the Panthers with a season-high 26 points, with 15 from beyond the arc.
“Yeah, I mean it was kind of a free-flowing day, there was a lot of transition,” he said. “A lot of threes were open to take, so I was just pulling them, I was making them. I was feeling confident, so I was just letting them go. In the past we haven’t really tried to push transition a lot, but knew with the team we played today that we’d be able to push transition, so that was just the key point in the locker room that we had to make.”
The Panthers got off to a slow start in the first quarter and trailed by as much as nine before Braden Simon knocked down a three at the buzzer to cut the lead to six heading into the second quarter.
Ross immediately opened the quarter with four points, followed by seven consecutive points three minutes later to regain the lead. Both teams traded blows to tie 35-35 at the break.
“We came out a little slow, you know, a no-school day,” Brent Burns, LCHS head boys basketball coach, said. “Even in the first half, the offense was pretty good. Tucker (Yancey) gave us a spark, and Ben (Halcomb) and Scory (Correa) got in some foul trouble early, so we had to go to a bigger lineup. Tucker and Parker (Tramell) did a good job facing two bigs in there. ... The message at halftime was just to settle down on defense and do what we’re supposed to be doing, which was taking away the three-point shot.”
The Panthers closed out the third quarter with a 15-0 run to lead 59-37. Oakdale attempted a comeback and cut the lead to 10 late in the fourth, but key free throws from Halcomb and Correa sealed the game.
Burns was pleased with team execution in offensive transition.
“When we went up there, they tried to play a lot of zone and stuff, so we tried to get them before they set up,” he said. “This team plays the best when they’re getting out and running, using each other and being able to kick out for threes. I challenged them early in the game, you know, ‘Let’s see how many deflections you can get.’ Deflections might not be steals, but it lets me know they’re flying around and getting after it, and that’s how these guys got to be. We’ve have a limited amount of posts, we’ve got to be able to fly around and get our hands on the ball and get deflections and get run-outs and get tips.”
