Lenoir City shakes up coaching staff

Fans will see new faces roaming the Lenoir City High School football sidelines this fall after recent staff changes.
LCHS head football coach Jeff Cortez announced Dustin Peels will take over as the team’s defensive coordinator.
Peels originally wanted to join the staff last spring but plans didn’t work out.
“We have a longstanding relationship with Sequoyah and we have 7-on-7s every summer and we scrimmage them and so on, so we’ve kind of known each other for a while,” Cortez said. “I was in hopes of potentially hiring him last year to be a positional coach really, but at the conclusion of this year when the year was over ... like every year, I look at us, I take a healthy look at us, how we do what we do, did we reach goals, I think about us as a true professional would. In my estimation, I thought it was time for some changes, and one of them was bringing in someone.”
Peels graduated from Sequoyah in 2011 and went on to play football at Lindsey Wilson College and Maryville College. He returned to Sequoyah in 2014 as an assistant coach and worked his way up to defensive coordinator by 2018.
He served as the defensive line coach for Halls High School last season, where he helped improve the Red Devils’ run defense. In addition, Peels last week received an official Air Raid Certification from former University of Kentucky head football coach and current XFL team Dallas Renegades offensive coordinator Hal Mumme.
Peels wants to install an “aggressive” 3-4, bear defense that utilizes multiple looks and formations.
“The biggest part is we’re going to be aggressive, we’re going to get after the quarterback, really big on pursuit and all 11 guys getting to the football,” Peels said. “I mean, that’s the main thing is we’re going to be aggressive. It is multiple, but it is based out of an odd front.”
“He’s a 3-4 guy, so that matches me, our temperament and our defensive mentality that way,” Cortez added. “When Ben Love was running our defense, we were a cover 4 team, that was our base coverage ... he’s a cover 4 guy, so a lot of things just matched up — a younger guy, hungry, excited. He’ll give us a new perspective, bring in some new life and he’s got his own background.”
Peels believes his experience at the 4A and 5A levels can only benefit the team.
“Halls is Region 2-5A, and we all kind of shared responsibility,” Peels said. “We had a defensive coordinator, but we all kind of took part in creating the game plan and all of that. We played some really good competition. South Doyle had Elijah Young, so it was really fun trying to get to stop him. Powell has really good athletes, and then we were in the same region as the state champions in Knox Central, so I’ve had some experience against some really good competition. I feel like I’m ready, it’s something that I’ve wanted to do pretty much ever since I started coaching.”
Cortez will transition to offensive coordinator after Matt Coe’s resignation. The Panthers averaged 11 points on offense last season.
Cortez will look to revamp the offense following the transfer of junior quarterback and Region 4-5A Newcomer of the Year Mason Stanley to Gallatin High School. Stanley accounted for 1,029 passing yards, 714 rushing yards and nine total touchdowns in 2019.
He plans to add one more offensive coach in the spring.
“Matt’s resigned, he’s going to continue on as a teacher for us at the high school, but in terms of football, that part of it is over,” Cortez said. “We’re still in a search for another coach, we’re taking our time with that, making sure we find the right fit for us, make sure we’re going to get someone young, enthusiastic, new perspective, new ideas. No. 1, someone who’s going to pour into our kids. I’ve been talking to some people.”
The Panthers will begin spring camp April 20 and will conclude the three-week period May 8 with a scrimmage against Class 6A foe Bradley Central High School.
“We’re going to take the three weeks, and we’re going to go like three days the first week,” Cortez said. “We’re going to go four days the second week and then we’ll use all five in first week of May.”
