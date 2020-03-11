Lenoir City's Uphoff signs with Union College

Family, friends and coaches filled the Lenoir City High School Sports Hall of Fame room Thursday to witness senior point guard Ciara Uphoff sign her letter of intent with Union College.
“It feels like a dream come true, like the best thing that could happen,” Uphoff said. “I mean, it’s just something crazy. You always grow up thinking about how much you want to play in college and just getting the opportunity to do that, it just feels so amazing. I’m just so thankful that Coach (Dean) Walsh and Coach (Tim) Smith have both helped me to get me where I’m at and let me have this opportunity.”
Union College head women’s basketball coach Dean Walsh kept his eye on Uphoff all season and complimented her toughness after playing the majority of her senior season with an injured hand.
“Her work ethic and her commitment are second to none, and she’s got a toughness about her. I mean she’s played with a broken bone in her hand all year, so I think her best basketball is ahead of her because of all that,” Walsh said. “In all honesty, we help to take care of something she’s wanted — she’s wants to be an athletic trainer, and our school is the best in the whole region for that. It’s kind of a win-win, but yeah, it’s more of what we see her future to be and how hard she works already. I’m curious to see what she’s going to be when she’s in better condition, when she has a better hand, all those little factors when she’s around players.”
Uphoff has dribbled a basketball for most of her life and credits the game as a valuable learning tool in her life.
“Ever since I was young, I definitely loved playing basketball,” she said. “It was just a fun way of getting, I guess, anger out but also playing as a team and just being able to have something else to do with my life, and it was just always fun to know that I can play basketball, keep working and keep getting better at it every day. I would say some things I learned from playing basketball are teamwork, heart, dedication, just giving a good effort with being on the court and without being on the court.”
Uphoff was a star point guard at North Middle School but quickly became a small fish in a big pond after transitioning to high school.
She was a key player on junior varsity her first two seasons before taking the next step as a backup point guard on varsity as a junior.
“I think the understanding of the game, she’s really advanced there, really understanding what needs to be done, she has learned how to work hard,” Tim Smith, LCHS head girls basketball coach, said. “Her freshman year, her shooting technique might be the biggest where she has learned how to catch and shoot the ball. Learning how to work hard, I think she likes to work. I think that’s where she’s going to fit in at the college level.”
Uphoff served as a team captain this season and was a top scorer for the Lady Panthers.
“When times are hard like this year has been at times, she’s been able to keep the group together and keep them focused, and she’s done an excellent job in leading at practice,” Smith said. “Really, she’s the example of working hard. I mean, that’s why captains are so important — this is hard work. You’ve still got to show up and do the things that aren’t easy, and she’s really good at that.”
Although the Lady Panthers went a combined 18-40 the last two seasons, Uphoff enjoyed her time at Lenoir City.
“It was definitely something I wouldn’t expect, coming up from middle school, it was really different, but it was something I was always able to look forward to and it was always something I was thankful to have in my life,” she said.
“Being with this team and being with Coach Smith, I’ve always had them behind my back and everything.”
Uphoff said Union “felt like home and where I needed to be.” The Lady Bulldogs posted their best record (26-6) this season in Walsh’s first year at the helm.
“The team when I met them, they were really nice, they were really welcoming. They weren’t like the type to be like, ‘We’re college players, and you’re not,’ like they’re really welcoming,” Uphoff said. “Coach Walsh and Coach Eboni (Gilliam) were just super nice, and I just know going to Union, that’s where my heart was set to go.”
Uphoff will play on the perimeter and is projected to rotate between point guard and shooting guard.
“Definitely, just getting back into shape because going from high school to college is going to be a much faster game, and I definitely have to work on getting back into shape and just keep working and working,” she said. “I guess I could say no matter what the situation is in the game, I’m always going to work hard and try to help my team out and try to live not just for my shot but see if my teammates can get the better shot.”
