Lenoir City hires boys hoops coach

Lenoir City High School’s search for a new head boys basketball coach is over, and co-athletic directors Chris Brittain and Jeff Cortez didn’t look far for a replacement.
Former Loudon High School girls basketball coach Josh Brannon on Thursday night was officially announced as the Panthers’ new head coach following the recent departure of Brent Burns.
“Coach Brittain and I spent like seven hours going through and interviewing our top six ... we all discussed it and got in the interview, and everyone was pretty unanimous at that point that Coach Brannon was our guy,” Cortez said. “He’s very articulate, very organized, structured, he’s passionate about kids, he’s passionate about basketball. He’s a good communicator, and he wants to be here for a while. His plans are to be here long term, create relationships in the community, give us some consistency at that boys basketball position and really just get into the lives of our kids and community.”
Brannon admitted it was a tough to leave Loudon but is looking forward to building a struggling Panthers program from scratch.
“Once I received the call, it was something that I was instantly excited about, you know, the prospects of that job are great and somewhere that I believe you can build a program,” Brannon said. “It’s a place where you can put your stamp and give immediately those kids guidance and assistance and be there for them and give them something to be proud of and also give the community something to be proud of. To me, I thought this was a great opportunity, and I’m excited they’ve entrusted me with that responsibility.”
The Panthers are coming off a 7-22 season record and last-place finish in District 4-3A at 0-14. Brannon knows the job will present challenges but is willing to take them head on.
Brannon has a knack for helping build programs, which was evident in his two years with the Lady Redskins. Prior to coaching at Loudon, Brannon served as an assistant coach with powerhouse Fulton High School as well as Knoxville Central High School.
“Obviously, I’m a culture guy, and I’m ready to meet my guys and start building those relationships. And with that being said, our product on the floor, I want it to be something that’s physical, hard-nosed and plays extremely hard for one another and with a lot of passion,” he said. “I think that’s kind of who I am as a person, so I look forward to bringing that as an identity we want to have.”
Cortez believes Brannon “will do a great job” in building relationships with parents, the community and middle school teams — a key element missing the last five years.
“He wants to reach out into our middle schools and youth programs, so we’re excited and think we hit a home run here,” Cortez said. “Of course, now we’re all excited, but we’ve got to wait until we get in the gyms, back on the fields, but we’ve got a guy in place that’s going to work well with Coach (Tim) Smith. We’ve got a guy who’s going to take care of our kids, coach our kids well and also instill the life skills our generation’s going to need to be better young people.”
Brannon hopes to have the Panthers “more competitive” in District 4-3A play in his first year.
“We want to compete, we don’t just want to sit by the wayside. We want to have a sense of pride and develop a tradition there in this program, and so to me, we never prepare to just hang around with somebody,” he said. “There’s going to be a process of growing and getting better each day, but ultimately, every time we compete, we want to have the mindset that we can beat anybody. I’m not saying wins come instantaneous, there’s a process involved with that, but we want our kids to take on that mindset that, ‘Hey, why not us? If we come in and work hard, great things are going to happen’.”
