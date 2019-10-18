Lenoir City falls to Gibbs

The Lenoir City High School Panthers put together a promising performance in the first half Friday night against Gibbs High School, but fell apart in the second en route to a 56-21 loss against to the Eagles.
After taking a 7-0 lead midway through the first quarter, the Panthers responded when running back Josh Mejia punched into the end zone from 10 yards out to knot the score up at 7-7.
However, the Eagles battled back and scored on a 27-yard run to go up 13-0 just before the start of the second quarter.
On the ensuing offensive series, Lenoir City managed to drive down the field and gain their only lead of the night when quarterback Mason Stanley delivered a 20-yard pass to Cody Wilhite on 4th and 20 to give the Panthers a 14-13 lead.
Gibbs scored two more touchdowns before the break to regain a 28-14 advantage. The Eagles then scored three more touchdowns in the second half before Lenoir City scored their final touchdown of the night early in the fourth quarter thanks to a goal line punch by Mejia.
The Eagles scored one final time to win 56-21 going away.
