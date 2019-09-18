Lenoir City falls to Carter

Flashes of lightning lit up the sky Friday night, but flashes on the field were few and far between in the Lenoir City High School Panthers’ 20-7 loss to the Carter High School Hornets.
The Hornets got on the scoreboard early when Gabe Harper returned the opening kickoff 80 yards to go up 7-0.
Carter scored again midway through the first quarter when Nick Davidson powered in the end zone from three yards out to extend the Hornets’ lead to 13-0.
A lightning delay stopped play halfway through the second quarter.
Just as play resumed, the Hornets struck again on a 55-yard touchdown pass from Chandler Wilson to Harper to make it 20-0 at halftime.
“I think it was the tale of three halves,” Jeff Cortez, LCHS head football coach, said. “The portion of time before the first lightning delay, we didn’t play very well.”
Both teams were back in action for several minutes in the third quarter before being sent back into the locker rooms for another lightning delay, which Cortez believes helped provide a spark for his team.
“With our halftime and our second lightning delay, defensively, we got organized and played hard,” he said. “Offensively, I think we played hard, but it was just we had an injury on the offensive line, but I don’t think that affected us too much. We had many near misses, many opportunities that we floundered. It was a frustrating night overall, I guess, with the starts and the stops of lightning and inconsistent play.”
The Panthers eventually found some rhythm on offense late in the third quarter when junior quarterback Mason Stanley capped off a 60-yard drive with a goal line punch-in to cut the lead to 20-7.
Senior tight end Jonah Rittenhouse believes the game was winnable, but turnovers and a few explosive plays in key moments kept the Panthers at bay.
“I thought we could’ve been right there in the game if we hadn’t given up those dumb turnovers,” he said. “The first play of the game was a kickoff return, and we would’ve been right there in the game if that wouldn’t have happened. Honestly, scoring when we get in the red zone is a big thing. The fumble didn’t help. We need to move the ball on offense and contain on defense.”
The Panthers fall to 1-3 on the season and will travel Friday to Rhea County High School for the second Region 4-5A contest of the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.