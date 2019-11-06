Lenoir City falls in season finale

The Lenoir City High School Panthers (1-9, 0-3 Region 4-5A) fell victim to penalties and turnovers Friday in a 42-0 regular season finale loss at home to the William Blount High School Governors.
Lenoir City’s woes started early when the Panthers fumbled a lateral on the opening kickoff, which set up the William Blount offense on the LCHS 15-yard line.
The Governors struck a few plays later to go up 7-0.
The Governors scored two more times before the Panthers strung together a promising drive before the half. LCHS quarterback Mason Stanley converted a fourth down with a pass to Dusty Clevenger for the first down.
A personal foul call against William Blount moved the Panthers to the WBHS 4-yard line, but back-to-back penalties and a sack moved the LCHS offense back to the 35-yard line to force a four-and-out going into the break.
William Blount continued to roll in the second half and scored again to start the third quarter thanks to an onside kick recovery and return into the end zone for 60 yards.
The Governors put together two more scoring drives in the second half to run away with the 42-0 victory and hand the Panthers their ninth loss of the season.
Lenoir City will travel Friday to take on the Powell High School Panthers in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs.
