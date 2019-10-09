Lenoir City falls in district tournament

The Lenoir City High School Lady Panthers volleyball team put up a fight Monday night against the top-ranked Hardin Valley Academy Lady Hawks, but were outmatched en route to a 3-0 loss in the first round of the District 3-3A tournament at William Blount High School.
“I thought we did all right, considering what we had as a team,” Bryan Lynn, LCHS head volleyball coach, said. “We’re missing two of our normal varsity players, so that first set, they were really out of sync. I think it was 5-0, and we had to call a timeout just to tell them to take a deep breath and realize where you’re at on the floor. We’ve been running a 5-1 on the floor most of the year, and we switched to a 6-2 here just because of the rotation and players we had.”
The Lady Panthers clawed back in the first set, but could not overcome the talent of Hardin Valley.
“Once we got out of that and they kind of settled down, I thought they did OK,” Lynn said. “I didn’t think Hardin Valley played especially well in that first set, but sets two and three, they really started picking it up and hitting the ball a whole lot harder. Given the players and rotation we had, that’s probably the best we’re going to get. We just don’t have the height to compete with those guys. At one point, I was telling the girls in the back, ‘They’re hitting over the block. We don’t have a block big enough, so you just need to try and read where they’re hitting it and just try to get there’.”
The Lady Panthers faced South Doyle High School on Tuesday after presstime in the loser’s bracket.
For senior Lauren McQuilkin, the season was challenging with a coaching change and a new role.
“It’s very advanced competition compared to our team,” she said. “The transition was easier than I thought it would be. I know it’s different losing a lot of people, but the coaches made it easier to transition easier than I thought it would be. I’m going to miss it a lot.”
Lynn acknowledged his first year at the helm was far from easy.
“The biggest takeaway is we sat down last week in the middle of the week between our two matches trying to talk over about this season,” Lynn said. “The biggest thing we came away with was how inexperienced we were. Even with Lauren, one of our seniors, didn’t really play that much last year. They graduated five seniors, and then had another girl that played quite a bit, so we lost her. Olivia (Elliott) played a fair amount last year, so I really wasn’t aware of how inexperienced we really were ... and we had a lot of freshmen.
“It was really a tough situation,” he added. “There were things that we talked about from a coaching standpoint that we’d do different next year. I think one of the things that’s messed us up is we don’t pass the ball very well, and I think we spent a little too much time trying to focus on passing that we missed out on learning how to do some of the other stuff.”
Lynn said a wealth of upcoming sophomores, in conjunction with experienced upperclassmen, could provide more depth next year.
“We’ll reassess a lot of that stuff over the next several months and see where we’re at,” he said. “I think a lot of it depends on what they decide to do this winter, and that’s what I told them in the team meeting. The top five teams in this district were one match away from having a five-way tie, so all five of those teams are really, really good. Two of those teams will advance and the other two will play another three weeks. If you want to compete with that, you have to get in a situation where you’re playing club, playing that kind of talent all year round. You have to work in the offseason. That’s when you get better.”
