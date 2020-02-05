The Lenoir City High School Panthers found themselves in a tight battle well into the fourth quarter Friday against William Blount High School but came up short in a 57-47 loss on homecoming night.
The Panthers trailed by two late in the third quarter before the Governors went on two separate five-point runs in the fourth to seal the game thanks to seven LCHS turnovers.
“I thought they played well, our defense was good enough to win the game, but there were just a couple of spots in the game where we had a couple of turnovers and it went from a two-point game and it went to six, made another turnover and it went to eight,” Brent Burns, LCHS head boys basketball coach, said. “We just can’t afford to play well for 30 minutes of the game and let two minutes affect the outcome of the game, so we’ve got to learn how to when something like that happens, slow it down and get back into it.”
Lenoir City trailed by six in the first quarter but rallied in the second quarter behind Scory Correa and David Ross to cut William Blount’s lead to one before halftime. Correa and Ross led the team with 15 and 14 points, respectively.
The Governors came out firing in the third quarter and jumped out to another seven-point lead, but the Panthers responded again with buckets from five players. William Blount turned up the defensive pressure in the fourth quarter and took advantage of playing transition offense.
“I feel like we were doing good throughout the game,” Correa said. “At halftime, we kept our composure throughout halftime and I think this little snap, they had a little run there at the end of the third quarter. I feel like with our team, whenever the other team goes on a run, we get down and we put our heads down, but I feel like we kept battling through the end and that’s all I could ask for. This team is a team that beat Farragut by 10, and we lost around 10 points.”
Consistency has been an issue for the Panthers and it’s something Burns will continue to emphasize as the season winds down.
“At some point, we’ve got to find a way to win these games and be the team that makes those three or four plays in a row and take control of a game instead of being the team’s giving three possessions away back to back that are just kind of backbreakers for you,” he said. “They battled hard, there’s no question about the effort this team gives, it’s just we’ve got to find a way to pull out some games and play clutch.”
Lenoir City took on Farragut High School Tuesday after presstime and will play again at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Maryville High School. The final District 4-3A matchup of the regular season will be Feb. 11 at home against Hardin Valley Academy.
“Obviously, I want to see them battle, I want to see them win a district game,” Burns said. “Like I said, we’re 0 and whatever we are right now, and we want to win in district. These guys, they’re putting in the work and putting in the effort, and now we’ve just got to see it translate on the floor. It’s just continuing to get better, control what we can control and that’s what we’ll turn our focus to now.”
Lady Panthers slip
The Lenoir City High School Lady Panthers (6-17, 1-10 District 4-3A) put up a valiant fight through the fourth quarter Friday night but still fell short of notching their second district win of the season.
Inexperience and turnovers again plagued the Lady Panthers in the second half en route to a 52-28 loss to the William Blount High School Lady Governors.
“We started getting a little tired, maybe our bench is not as big as we’d like, but we were playing pretty well and stayed with them,” Tim Smith, LCHS head girls basketball coach, said. “Then we kind of got into a period in the third quarter where we start turning the ball over again. We even talked about it, there’s good and bad turnovers ... we had two 10-second calls, and I’m OK with that because we didn’t throw it to them for layups. When we did that, we did that four or five times, and it kind of got away from us there in the end.”
Smith was especially pleased with the play and toughness of sophomore Emma Jenkins and freshman Natalie Johnson.
“Emma, she’s physical, she’s a tough kid, she brings us some toughness and that shows up in those situations,” Smith said. “She’s really improved in boxing out and just her physical play. Defending, we put her on their best kid and we’re challenging her to play defense, and she’s responded and she’s done a good job for us.
“I think her (Johnson) comfort level is getting better, I think she’s still a little bit nervous at times,” he added. “The physicality is a little bit different, she has to go into bigger girls, so she’s been shooting better and she’s kind of managing the team a little bit better.”
The Lady Panthers will look to shake up the district standings Friday when they travel to take on the Maryville High School Lady Rebels.
Maryville defeated Lenoir City 60-18 in the first meeting Jan. 17.
“We just want to close the gap from where we started, we want to close it to where we want to be, improve our play and continue to work on taking care of the ball,” Smith said. “Just be real patient because we have to be real patient with all of them.”
