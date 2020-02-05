Lenoir City, TN (37771)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for flooding rains. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for flooding rains. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.