The Lenoir City High School Panthers hoped to snap an eight-game losing streak heading into Friday, but ultimately came up short in a 35-13 loss to the Seymour High School Eagles.
Field conditions were less than favorable with constant rainfall and piercing winds.
"Overall, in terms of the rain, that was about as miserable of a night I've ever experienced with just rain in a game," Jeff Cortez, LCHS head football coach, said. "With the turf, I don't think it was a major factor. Trying to grip a ball is a whole lot harder when you play in the rain. I thought the footing was great, but it was just a cold, miserable night. We tried to keep it close to the vest, keep that clock running."
Seymour got on the board early when quarterback D'Andre Sentell broke free for a 75-yard touchdown run on the second play of the game to give the Eagles a 7-0 lead.
Lenoir City struggled to find any rhythm on offense and was forced to punt in back-to-back series before the Eagles added their second touchdown of the night when running back Gabe Kitts delivered a halfback pass to Nic Childress to start the second quarter.
The Panthers put together a promising drive to midfield on the ensuing series, but turned the ball over with an intentional grounding call on fourth down.
Seymour took advantage of the penalty on the LCHS 30-yard line and gave up two runs for 16 and 14 yards that led to another touchdown. The Eagles scored a final touchdown before the half after recovering a Lenoir City fumble in the red zone to lead 28-0 at the break.
"The game plan was to move the football on the ground a little bit more than we have the last few weeks," Cortez said. "Kind of save our quarterback, too. He's accumulated a couple of shots, and we wanted to disperse the ball intentionally. Unfortunately, by the end of the first half, it was 28-0 so it was hard to keep that game plan going. I thought we came we out in the second half ... Mason (Stanley) had some big runs for us."
Lenoir City punted in back-to-back series to start the third quarter before Seymour extended its lead to 35-0 with a 9-yard touchdown run by Kitts.
The Panthers responded with their longest offensive drive of the night led by quarterback Mason Stanley. After starting on their own 22-yard line, Stanley combined to rush five times for 67 yards to set up a 3-yard goal line punch by Josh Mejia to cut the lead to 35-7.
The Panthers managed to score another touchdown on their last drive of the game when Johnathon Miller delivered a 26-yard pass to sophomore receiver Dusty Clevenger in the back of the end zone as time expired in the fourth quarter.
Stanley finished the night 4 of 10 for 35 yards through the air, but also led the Panthers' rushing attack with 13 carries for 104 yards.
"Mason had some big runs for us, some physical runs," Cortez said. "We've still got a ways to go in terms of other parts of his game, but he's got the scramble in our read option offense down pretty well. I'm happy with the second half results, we just need to fight and put together those fourth quarters now."
Lenoir City will look to finish the regular season Nov. 1 with a win against William Blount High School at home.
"Some of our focus off the field will be with our seniors on senior night," Cortez said. "William Blount, it's always a battle. It's always going to be a tough, physical football game. We've got to get ourselves geared up and ready for our last regular season game."
