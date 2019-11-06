LCYFO teams eye championship sweep

For the first time in program history, all four teams in the Lenoir City Youth Football Organization will compete for a Sequoyah Youth Conference League championship.
“It’s a huge deal for the program,” Luke Noe, LCYFO president and Hoppers head coach, said. “It’s a huge deal for, you know, any team in the conference to send one team to the championship, but for Lenoir City to send every one of our teams ... every one of our teams will be playing for a championship on Saturday at Lenoir City High School, our home turf. I mean, how good is that?”
The Super Crickets flag football team kicked off the weekend with an exciting 30-24 win over Dayton, followed by a 28-0 rout by the Crickets over Tellico Plains.
“We really went into that game, the kids went in with a lot of confidence,” Jerry Liles, Crickets head coach, said. “They went in and took care of business and beat them 28-0, which I think is astounding for a second-round playoff. We took a lot of experience out of it. We some kids really grow up in that game.”
The Crickets move to 10-1 on the season. Their only loss is against Bradley County, which is the team they face in the championship Saturday.
“I’m just looking to getting back on the field with them,” Liles said. “We got beat in overtime by two points, and we’re two of the most evenly matched teams in this league, so I really think it will probably be one of best games out there.”
The Hoppers played a tough McMinn County team and came away with a 22-6 win.
“We had an absolutely great game,” Noe said. “We played lights out football — that’s my team. They’re ready.”
The Cutters capped off the day with a defensive battle against Bradley County and came out on top 20-6. Bradley County’s Cutter team eliminated the Loudon Quarterback Club Mustangs in the first round.
“The main thing I was preaching on our guys was about going out there and setting the tone for how the game was going to be played,” Travis Cozart, Cutters head coach, said. “I think we came out and did a really good job last Saturday. Our guys set the tone by being physical with those guys. Our guys did a good job of getting downhill, hitting their holes and not trying hit the home run on every run, and it paid off for them.”
The Super Crickets will play Tellico Plains at 4 p.m. Saturday, the Crickets face Bradley County at 5:15 p.m., the Hoppers take on Bradley County at 6:30 p.m. and the Cutters square off against Meigs County at 7:45 p.m.
“That’s just something to be proud of,” Cozart said. “I’m just blessed and thankful to be part of such a great organization. Luke Noe, from the top, he’s the captain of this ship. All the way down from the board members to team moms to the coaches to the parents of the kids, I wouldn’t want to be involved with another organization — it’s top of the line. To be able to have all four of our teams in the championship and to play at Lenoir City High School, it’s going to be a great feeling come Saturday night.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.