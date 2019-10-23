Hundreds of fans packed Bruce Wilkerson Field on Saturday to watch an energetic season finale rivalry between the Lenoir City Youth Football Organization and the Loudon Quarterback Club.
Bragging rights and playoff implications were on the line, and all four LCYFO teams walked away winners and clinched first-round byes for the Sequoyah Youth Conference playoffs.
“Yeah, it was a great weekend,” Luke Noe, LCYFO president and Hoppers head coach, said. “We traveled to Loudon to play on the hill and all four teams got the win. It’s huge. It’s the first time I can remember that happening in forever for Lenoir City to have all four byes. They’ll go play in the second round, and if they can win in the second round, they’ll have a berth in the championship game, which will be held at Lenoir City High School.”
The biggest game of the evening was the showdown between the LCYFO Cutters and Loudon Mustangs, who were both 8-1 entering the contest.
The Cutters came out on top 16-12 and finished first in the league.
“Playing them is always a big game, but the fact both of us were 8-1 and first place was on the line, that made it a little more interesting,” Travis Cozart, Cutters head coach, said. “It was a hard fought game on both sides. The kids played hard, but at the end of the day someone’s got to win and someone’s got to lose, and we ended up on the right side in the W column. I’m proud of the way the guys fought and did all we asked them to do, considering the weather and all that stuff.”
The win was extra special for Cozart, who grew up playing football in Lenoir City and Loudon.
“Anytime I play Loudon, for me personally, it’s a business trip,” he said. “I try to implement that into my kids, not only Loudon, but to be competitive in sports. Every time you go to someone’s house to play ball, it’s a business trip. We’re out here to win, and we want to win the right way. For us, it’s about winning, no matter if it’s Loudon or any other team we play.”
Despite being swept, LQC president and Mustangs head coach Brian Kelch is looking forward to potentially meeting the Cutters in the playoffs.
“We knew that it was going to be a battle,” he said. “The rain really hurt our style of play — we’re a bit more of a passing team. It’s a lot harder to throw in the rain, so that hurt us a little bit. I felt like that game was going to come down to whoever had it last. There’s a few little things we need to fix, and I think if we meet them again, we have a good shot of beating them.”
The Mustangs will travel Saturday to take on the Bradley County Youth Football League Cutters in the first round of the playoffs.
“It’s going to be a real tough game,” Kelch said. “They’ve got about 40 kids on their Cutter team, and we’ve only got about 18. It’s kind of like Loudon High School being a 3A school playing a 5A school, so numbers are a lot different. They’ve got a lot of size and a lot of speed. We played them once, and we beat them down there in a tight-knit game. We’re going to prepare and try to tweak our plan and hopefully go in there and get a better win this time.”
Meanwhile, all four LCYFO teams will use the bye to rest and prepare for opponents in the second round Nov. 2.
“It’s a big advantage,” Noe said. “We’ll use to rest up, heal up. We’ll do scouting on Saturday, just figuring out strategies for our opponents by going to their game and watching them.”
“We’ll take this week off or a couple of days,” Cozart said. “We won’t take the whole week off. We’ve got a couple of guys dinged up, so we’ll let those guys heal up and get ready ... Bradley County is the sixth seed. Tellico and McMinn County are the four and the five, so we’ll get the lowest seeded team out of that. We’re glad we get a week off, and we look forward to the challenge that comes next week.”
