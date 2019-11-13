LCYFO Hoppers win league title

All four Lenoir City Youth Football Organization teams competed Saturday in the Sequoyah Youth Conference League championship, and one walked away with gold hardware.
LCYFO defeated Bradley County 30-28 for the SYC League Hopper championship after trailing by double digits in the third quarter.
“We had a big Saturday in Lenoir City,” Luke Noe, LCYFO president and Hoppers head coach, said. “We hosted eight football games. Obviously, all four of our teams made it to the championship game. We had an awesome, awesome game. We were down by 16 points in the third quarter and made a bunch of big comebacks and ended up winning that game 30-28 in the last minute, so it was like being in a college game ... it was awesome.”
The Panthers clawed their way back late in the second half with the help of coaching adjustments to win a fourth consecutive league title.
“The big thing is Bradley County has two Division 1 running backs on that team, they’re just phenomenal,” Noe said. “We knew our job was to get them stopped. Our game plan in the first half wasn’t working, and they made some adjustments on their defensive line where they back them up a little bit, and our offensive linemen weren’t used to going downfield as much to get the initial block. We made some adjustments at halftime that were working, but, I’ve got to be honest with you, a lot of people said it was over. ... I’ve been in dog fights before like this, and I knew what we had to do. I knew we had the talent, and I knew we had the kids to get it done.”
Although the three other teams fell, Noe applauded the organization and believes the program continues to head in the right direction.
“I think it’s one of the biggest years Lenoir City Youth Football’s ever had as far as the amount of growth we had in the program, kids,” he said. “This is the first ever that we’ve sent four teams to the championship. Obviously, we wanted to walk out there and win all four games, but I’m just proud of what we’ve done. It just goes to show how much work we put in during the offseason. We’re just very blessed with a lot of good kids and parents. ... We’re doing more than building football players, we’re building a foundation for these kids — a foundation of life.”
Two teams from the Loudon Quarterback Club also had a successful weekend. The Super Crickets and Hoppers took home the SYC Classic championship.
“They were both really good games,” Brian Kelch, LQC president, said. “The Super Cricket game was a very high scoring game. We had a little girl, McKenna Bowman, run for over 400 yards that game, and had one little boy that ran for over 100 yards — Chandler Smith. The flag league has been in existence now for two years, and we’ve won the League championship and now the Classic championship in those two years, so we’ve had a lot of success with the flag program. I’m very excited about what those kids are going to be doing.”
The Loudon Hoppers followed up with a defensive battle against the McMinn Central Chargers and a 8-0 win.
“Our Hoppers, they were a really good team this year,” Kelch said.
“They kind of had a little bad spell in the middle of the year that knocked them out of the League playoffs, but they went in and finished the year strong and won the Classic championship. I think that’s a good building block for them, moving up to the Mustangs next year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.