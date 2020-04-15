Lenoir City High School concluded its search for a new athletic director Friday and officially named two football coaches as co-athletic directors.
Lenoir City head football coach Jeff Cortez and assistant coach Chris Brittain will team up for all athletic administrative responsibilities following Greg Boling’s transition as the school’s dean of students.
“We put out the application process, and then we began interviews ... and then one of the concerns that came up was the fact that we did not have an actual position open, and so we saw that we had two quality individuals that were both qualified and interested and actually excited about the opportunity,” Jeanne Barker, Lenoir City director of schools, said. “We talked together with the interview team ... and thought that we would try letting them share this opportunity. With each one of them coming with a certain skillset, we thought it would be a great partnership. We’re going to try this and see how well this works.”
Cortez has more than 20 years of experience teaching and coaching a wide range of sports. He saw this as an opportunity to expand his career.
“I was definitely excited about the opportunity, and I felt like for a while, not only coaching football, but I’ve coached a lot of different high school sports, I’ve got 24 years of experience of coaching and teaching and kind of felt like this was something I’ve wanted to do for a while,” he said. “I was very excited for the opportunity, very fortunate to work with Chris, and we get along very well. We just talk often about Lenoir City and sports in general before we got this opportunity, so I’m excited to get some of our thoughts and ideas to the next step to get the thing going.”
Brittain serves as a physical education teacher at LCHS and has worked as an assistant coach under Cortez for several seasons.
“It’s an opportunity to me to try and impact sports in this community not just from the high school but all of our feeder programs, our youth programs, rec leagues and help give our coaches the resources and tools they need to be successful and the same thing with our student athletes,” Brittain said. “At the end of the day, that’s what it’s about — giving our kids the tools and resources and the support they need to be successful.”
He will assume more responsibility in the fall while Cortez is coaching football, but both will split duties in the winter and spring seasons.
Cortez believes communication will be a key component.
“It might be, I guess, unusual or different for a high school to implement the same idea as some colleges, but we’ll (divide) up the responsibilities,” Cortez said. “Obviously in the fall, I’ll be a little bit busy, so this will help me in the fall to really just focus on football, and Chris will manage the fall sports and I’ll help him. I’ll take the winter sports and cheer, and he’ll help me. We’ll divide up the spring, you know, we’ll talk about specific sports and making sure simple things like eligibility forms are in on time or preparing for the season and making sure the jumbotron works or the scoreboards are ready to go.
“The biggest challenge will be we’ve got to communicate a lot, which has never been a problem for us in the past,” he added. “Chris and I worked together on a couple of staffs before, and like I said before, he’d come into the gym with his wellness class and we’d talk about Lenoir City athletics.”
Brittain will work to improve relationships between players, coaches and families as well as within the community.
“I just want to do what I can to better this program, you know, build relationships with our coaches and help our coaches build relationships with our youth and feeder programs, just grow the program and compete at a high level,” he said. “I think that’s the ultimate goal is we want to do what we can to be competitive.”
The first major task is to hire a new boys basketball coach following the recent departure of Brent Burns. Both plan to make a hire before summer break but believe the process could extend well into May.
“We’re in that process, and again, Chris and I, we talk multiple times a day just about the different guys, the different resumes we’re getting,” Cortez said. “He’s fact finding on some, I’m fact finding on the others, it’s just to do our due diligence and get the best information that we can. We both realize how important this hire is and for us and our school to move forward and get the right person for the job. ... We’ve already talked twice (Thursday) just about a couple of individuals that we really like and need to look more into. We got hired (April 1) and in a week’s time we’ve done a lot of work already just in terms of this hire.”
Brittain said several of the candidates are highly qualified but wants to take time to ensure they hire the right fit for the overall well-being of the program.
“We’ve had a lot of interest, and we’ve got a few candidates that, on paper, look strong, and right now we’re just doing our homework and doing our research to find a little bit more about these guys,” he said. “We do have a time frame in mind, but at the same time, we want to get this right. We want to make sure that we find, not just a good coach, but the right coach and someone that’s going to be build our program, someone who, once again, will reach out to our community, reach out to our feeder programs and wants to stay here and establish roots here in this community. ... We’ve got to build this program because right now, in my opinion, that’s what we need, and we’ve got to do what’s right for the kids first off.”
