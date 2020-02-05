LCHS swimmers prep for state

Three swimmers will represent Lenoir City High School when they compete this weekend in the Tennessee Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association State High School Swimming and Diving Championships at the University of Tennessee.
The team spent time last week correcting techniques and pacing.
“We had kind of loosened back after resting for city meet, so we had to workout some of the stuff from city meet,” Breanna Folk, LCHS head swim coach, said. “So once we got that out of the way Monday and Tuesday, then we could focus more on drills and fine tuning the races from city and seeing what we can make better that would be better at state. So, it was our turns, our finishes ... they are usually always a good place to start, so whether it’s adding on an extra underwater or focusing on a much stronger pullout or our finishes, just going a little bit longer into the wall and more power.”
LCHS junior Melissa Willis returned to UT on Jan. 28 for a last chance meet and earned state cut times in the 100-yard freestyle, 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard freestyle relay.
“Oh gosh, I was so nervous on Tuesday all throughout the day because I knew if I made it, the relay would get to go and if I didn’t make it, none of us would get to go,” Willis said. “That definitely made me really nervous, but Tuesday after I swam, I was just so excited. I saw my mom, my coach and Carly’s (Wrobleski) mom cheering, so I just felt so relieved and really excited to go to state.”
LCHS freshman Elijah King achieved three state cuts earlier in the season in the 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard backstroke and 100-yard freestyle.
King was one of the team’s top swimmers this season but suffered a minor arm injury prior to the city meet. He took time last week to recover and rest in hopes of being ready for Friday and Saturday.
“I’m a little nervous, but I’m excited and I’m just going to take advantage of the last couple of days I have left to rest, train and just kind of mentally prepare myself because a lot of it is mental, not physical,” he said. “I got my arm crushed in a door, and thankfully, nothing was broken, but I had really bad bruising on my muscles and bones. I had to take a week off to recover from that, and I’m still sore, but I’m OK enough now to where I can perform and I think I can do well.”
King has put in extra time to correct faults from the city meet and expects to record a new best time.
“I screwed up a lot on my turns at (Ray Bussard Invitational), so my goal now is I’m drilling as much as I can,” he said. “Last time, I cut it too close, my feet slipped off the wall. The time after that, I cut it too far away, my feet slipped off the wall, so I’ve been drilling that, trying to get that down as close as I can. My goal is to move up in placings. If I can make finals, then great. Again, it’s my first year in high school, it’s a bit of jump, but if I can do it, I’m going to try it.”
Sophomore Carly Wrobleski is making her second consecutive trip to the state meet where she will compete in the 100-yard freestyle and breaststroke.
After a week of working on technique, Wrobleski will use this week to taper and rest.
“I was focusing on my technique rather than how fast I was going just because I really wanted to work on it after looking at videos of me swimming at the city meet, so I wanted to make sure my legs were pointed or everything was coming together,” she said. “I’m probably just going to focus on resting my body and making sure it’s in good condition for this weekend because I really just want to make sure I put my best foot forward and do the best that I can.”
Preliminaries will start at 9 a.m. Friday and Saturday at UT’s Allan Jones Aquatic Center.
“I expect them to do just as good at city, if not, even better,” Folk said. “We’ve been resting for that, so to come back and rest for another two weeks and hopefully go their best times is always a goal, not always easy to accomplish. So that’s just what we’re striving for and shooting for.”
