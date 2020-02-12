Six members of the Lenoir City High School swim team competed for gold Friday and Saturday in the Tennessee Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association State High School Swimming and Diving Championships at the University of Tennessee.
Three of the six swimmers placed in multiple individual events, including Elijah King, who placed 41st of 114 in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.88 seconds and 61st of 94 in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 51.22 seconds; Melissa Willis, who placed 114th of 120 in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 101.08 seconds; and Carly Wrobleski, who placed 101 of 120 in the 100-yard freestyle and 63rd of 77 in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 117.89 seconds.
LCHS head swim coach Breanna Folk could not be reached by News-Herald presstime.
“In my individuals, I went under state cuts, so I was proud of myself for that because last year, I didn’t do so well because I was a little sick,” Wrobleski said. “I kind of got the same sickness this year, but I went through that and got through that. I swam under state cuts, I didn’t get best times, but I was OK with that because I knew that I made it. I was just really glad that I got through it like a champ, I guess you could say.”
Wrobleski said she felt some nerves and pressure that comes with swimming at the state level.
“I was definitely a little nervous because whenever you go to state, it’s not like any other meet where you think maybe you can place really, really high or thinking you can get another person beat,” she said. “With the state meet, everybody is feeling that same way because we all made great times to be there, so everybody’s got the same mindset of going in and just doing their best, and so I was really nervous. A lot of the girls looked really fast around my age group, so I was thinking I just need to do my own time and then focus on myself so I could get to the end of the tunnel.”
Lenoir City also sent two relay teams. Willis, Wrobleski, Lauren Dubes and Reniece Reeves placed 43rd of 58 in the 200-yard medley with a time of 2:07.54. The team of Dubes, Willis, Wrobleski and Ellie Sims placed 28th of 38 in the 4x100 relay.
The 2019-20 season will go down as one of the best in program history. Despite offseason questions surrounding the team’s future and pool facility, the Panthers managed just one loss during the regular season and had six swimmers advance to the state meet — five of which were underclassmen.
“I don’t know about teams in the past because I’ve only been on the team since sixth grade, but I can definitely tell that ever since I’ve been here, I think this is one of the best teams we’ve ever had because we’ve all been like a family, and we’re all very supportive of each other and what we’ve accomplished this year,” Wrobleski said. “I was really happy whenever Melissa made her state cut because we had several people come with us. I know that Reniece really deserved it, and that was only her second year swimming, and Lauren and Ellie were definitely shoe-ins because they were just awesome team players and great relay players.”
