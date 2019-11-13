LCHS swim team sweeps Webb

Cheers echoed to a deafening roar inside the Lenoir City Pool bubble Thursday night when the Lenoir City High School Panthers swim team competed in a unique mid-week meet against Webb School of Knoxville.
Both teams competed closely throughout the entire meet, but the Panthers narrowly took the decision 132-127 to remain undefeated.
“Yeah, it was great to swim against a competitive team,” Breanna Folk, LCHS head swim coach, said. “The kids had a blast, and the competitiveness kind of helped them to push a little more and came away with a lot of best times.”
The Panthers were unable to practice much during the first few weeks of the preseason and season due to chlorine issues, but Folk praised the team’s ability to find a way to win with less preparation.
“At the beginning of the season is usually when you see all that fatigue,” Folk said. “What’s neat is as we go throughout practices more, there’s less and less fatigue. They’re getting stronger, we’re looking better in the water. As I’ve said, we’re dropping time. We had a state cut time tonight, on top of another swimmer that’s really close. ... I think we’re doing good work.”
The top high school individuals were Alex DeRose, who placed first in the 500-yard freestyle; Lauren Dubes, who placed first in the 100-yard butterfly; Elijah King, who placed first in the 50-yard freestyle; and Carly Wrobleski, who placed first in the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard breaststroke.
King’s performance in the 50-yard freestyle was good enough to earn the team’s first state cut of the season.
“I had a big rush of excitement, really reward,” King said. “I was working toward it, and I was hoping I could make it today. I was just excited, I was just living it up in my head. The guy I raced was really good, and that really helps when a person is as fast as you or faster than you, and I’m like, ‘I can’t let this guy beat me.’ That was my one goal for the meet going into it. I didn’t know if I could make it because I hadn’t done a 50 free yet this season, but that was my goal. I had confidence in myself. My friends did a good job of hyping me up, and I made it.”
King believes he can make a state cut in at least two more events.
“I would like to make a state cut for the 100-yard free,” he said. “For the 100 fly, maybe. I’m not so sure about that one ... the 100-yard backstroke I guess, actually, would be something more that I would do. Those are my goals. I want my state cuts, but honestly, I’m just happy to be swimming. I love it.”
Lenoir City also swept the girls relay events in the medley, 200-yard freestyle and 400-yard freestyle, while the boys won the 400-yard freestyle relay.
The middle school team came away with a 130-108 victory thanks to the girls team that won the medley and all freestyle relays.
Top individuals were Taylor Chaney, who placed first in the 50-yard backstroke; Keira Everett, who placed first in the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle; Caitlin Samples, who placed first in the 50-yard breaststroke; Elizabeth Saul, who placed first in the 50-yard freestyle; and Autumn Stewart, who placed first in the 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard fly.
The Panthers will have two weeks to prepare for the next meet Nov. 23 at home against Halls High School.
“Now that we have a base of kind of where we are, each of the kids have swam a couple of events,” Folk said. “They haven’t swam the same events, so now is kind of taking two weeks to work on those small things, work on technique and gain a little more strength.”
