LCHS swim team drops first meet

The Lenoir City High School Panthers swim team dropped its first meet of the season Saturday in a 160-108 loss to Halls High School.
“I think everybody performed to the best of our ability,” Carly Wrobleski, LCHS sophomore, said. “I think we all did as hard as we could, and we were losing ... we had a couple of swimmers not feel the best because they were sick or a little under the weather, but I think we all performed great with the conditions we were under. The team, they were really good. They had a lot of swimmers.”
The meet comes after a two-week hiatus in which swimmers worked to perfect technique and endurance.
“We did a lot of kicking,” Wrobleski said. “We did a lot of underwaters because (LCHS head swim coach Breanna Folk) really wanted us to focus on technique more than speed because even if you go fast, if your technique is a little off, it could really cost you a race. She wanted to make sure we had a good, stable stroke.”
Top individual performers included Lauren Dubes, who placed first in the 200-yard freestyle; Ben Hessick, who placed first in the 200-yard freestyle; Wrobleski, who placed first in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke; Elijah King, who placed first in the 100-yard freestyle; and Will Dubes, who placed first in the 100-yard backstroke.
The high school team took relay events in the boys 200-yard medley/freestyle and girls 400-yard freestyle.
The middle school team followed up with a 139-120 victory to remain undefeated.
Top finishers were Autumn Stewart, who placed first in the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard freestyle; Emily Dubes, who placed first in the 100-yard individual medley and 50-yard breaststroke; Andrew Bennett, who placed first in the 100-yard individual medley; Keira Everett, who placed first in the 50-yard freestyle; Noah Dragon, who placed first in the 50-yard freestyle and 50-yard breaststroke; Caitlin Samples, who placed first in the 50-yard butterfly; and Taylor Chaney, who placed first in the 50-yard backstroke.
“I mean, I always like how everyone’s cheering for each other and how we are all one big family,” Emily Dubes said. “A lot of people beat their times, so that was really great.”
The Panthers will have two weeks to work on their craft until the next meet Dec. 7 at home against Heritage and William Blount high schools.
“I’m definitely going to work on my dives,” Wrobleski said. “In my breaststroke, I’m going to work more on my pull outs and how I perform the push out and how it goes ... so just my speed in general.”
