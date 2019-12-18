LCHS swim team competes at UT

The Lenoir City High School Panthers swim team went toe-to-toe Saturday with dozens of the best teams in East Tennessee during the annual Ray Bussard Invitational at the University of Tennessee’s Allan Jones Aquatic Center.
The Panthers were looking to put on a solid performance following last week’s team win over Heritage and William Blount high schools.
“Yeah, our team performed great today,” Breanna Folk, LCHS head swim coach, said. “We came in, some of our kids knowing what it’s like and some of the newer swimmers were a little nervous, but once we had our first swim and they jumped into the water, there were a lot of time drops, multiple seconds, so I think the kids swam great.”
With a wide mixture of experienced and new swimmers, Folk spent much of the week preparing the team mentally and physically.
“We talked in practice a lot about the expectations of how things were different here compared to our dual meets that we have, on top of just when you’re getting ready for a bigger meet like this, you focus on starts and turns,” she said. “You don’t do as much swimming and more of just focused stroke work.”
LCHS sophomore Will Dubes, who competed in the meet last year, was pleased with his performance throughout the evening, besting times in all of his events.
“I was really excited because I was doing events I haven’t done in a while,” he said. “What’s fun about those is you know you can drastically improve them because we’ve been working on them in practices the entire season. It’s leading up to this moment so that you can beat them, and that’s such an accomplishment. Because all of the teams are here, it’s way bigger and it feels like you’re a part of something much, much more than a small meet and you all just come together as a big group of people to beat times and to race each other.”
Top high school finishes included Carly Wrobleski, who placed eighth in the 100-yard butterfly/100-yard breaststroke and 11th in the 200-yard individual medley; Elijah King, who placed eighth in the 50-yard freestyle/100-yard freestyle and 10th in the 100-yard backstroke; Melissa Willis, who placed sixth in the 500-yard freestyle and 10th in the 200-yard freestyle; and Dubes, who placed eighth in the 500-yard freestyle.
Top middle school finishes included Emily Dubes, who placed 23rd in the 50-yard breaststroke and 26th in the 100-yard individual medley; Autumn Stewart, who placed 16th in the 50-yard butterfly, 27th in the 100-yard individual medley and 44th in the 50-yard freestyle; Keira Everett, who placed 41st in the 100-yard freestyle; Trent Yager, who placed 29th in the 50-yard freestyle and 32nd in the 50-yard backstroke; and Taylor Chaney, who placed 27th in the 50-yard backstroke.
Freshman Elijah King acquired his second state cut time of the season in the 100-yard freestyle. The team managed to cut 2:02.19 off its total season time.
“I saw it from everyone, whether it was from high school or middle school, just across the board,” Folk said. “Everybody was dropping time, and almost everybody had at least one personal best time.”
The Panthers will take another three weeks off before the next meet Jan. 4 against Christian Academy of Knoxville.
“We’re going to go into our Christmas break, so we’ve got some odd, different practice schedule hours — more than we’re used to,” Folk said.
“So it’s just going to be some fun Christmas practices but getting back into hard work and developing them back up. We rested them some for this meet, so we’ve now kind of got to build that back up to get back to it.”
