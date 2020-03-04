LCHS soccer nets win over Powell

Despite frigid conditions Thursday evening, the Lenoir City High School Panthers soccer team got off to a hot start and never looked back en route to a 5-1 win over the Powell High School Panthers in a preseason exhibition match.
“You know, we’re still learning ... it’s a good team, but they’re still missing a lot of players, we always play well with Powell — always a good match,” Santiago Correa, LCHS head boys soccer coach, said. “We need to work, keep improving on touching the ball. The score is good, but we still need to work on some things. The weather, you know, we haven’t had much to do, but I hope the weather next will help us a little bit, so we’ll work on some things we need to work.”
Ethan Helton, Avery Johnson, Divier Lopez, Reagan Loveday and Jhoan Mejia all scored a goal as the Panthers’ offense was clicking on all cylinders.
Powell scored a late goal in the second half on a penalty kick.
“It was definitely a really solid Powell team, usually they put up a really good fight,” Loveday said. “It was a very physical game, and I mean, the whole game was physical. It seemed like tight even though we were ahead, it didn’t feel like we were ahead the whole game, we still had to keep on fighting. It was a really good game.”
Correa was pleased to see his team bounce back after suffering a 4-0 loss Feb. 25 to Webb School of Knoxville.
“We went to Webb, we lost. Some of the reason is my starters didn’t play and all that, but it was not a good game for us,” Correa said. “Today, the result will give them a little more confidence until March when we play again. It’s good, it’s good. I’ve said before, that will give us the confidence to move on, and it is wonderful to see the celebration from the kids and the confidence when the score goes. They were happy, and yes I know it was a scrimmage, but hey, victory is victory.”
The offense is starting to come along and could prove one of the best in District 4-3A.
“Offense is just being about persistence. You’ve just got to keep laying it on them, and I think we really did a good job with that tonight,” Loveday said. “Our offense, you know, it’s pretty good, but I still think there’s some things we can work on, and there’s definitely room for improvement, too.”
Correa hopes to have the majority of the offensive and defensive game plans installed by March 17 when the Panthers travel to Cleveland High School for the first match of the regular season.
“It’s a lot of touching, and something that we don’t do is communicating, checking the ball, taking shots to the goal — that’s what we need to work on,” Correa said. “Especially communicating and releasing players in cover positions with each other, but we don’t do it very well. I say it’s too early, you know, but we’ll keep working on it, and I hope we will next week.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.