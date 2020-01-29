LCHS runner heading to college

Lenoir City High School senior Trevor Mayes will continue track and field at the next level after signing his letter of intent Jan. 22 with Tennessee Wesleyan University.
“It was just a big moment for me and my family because growing up, it’s just always kind of been my dream to be a college athlete and keep going at higher level,” Mayes said. “I’m very thankful for God because the opportunity wouldn’t be there without him, and I’m just very thankful for the support from my mom and my dad. I have great parents supporting and great friends, too.”
Mayes also received an offer from Kentucky Christian University, but his decision to sign with TWU came down to a feeling of being at home.
He will join former LCHS runners and teammates Staci Eubanks and Madison Guider.
“Just a lot of praying, you know, it’s just kind of been my dream to run at that next level ... I don’t know, I just had a gut feeling. I feel like it’s where God was wanting me,” he said. “Of these things adding up, I just felt like it was the best fit for me. I really love the coach (Sam Roberts) there, he’s made me feel like family and just very accepting of me, and I’m excited to get to work with him.”
Mayes developed a passion for running in middle school, but it was not until he got to high school that he fell in love.
“The first time I ever ran was seventh grade, and then eighth grade I took the year off and then freshman year, I honestly had no intention of running track until I had Coach (Jeff) Kuhl’s class,” Mayes said. “He looked at my build and he told me, ‘Why don’t you come run track for me?’ I was like, ‘Eh, I don’t know about it,’ and he kept bugging me. Eventually, I just decided to go out there, start practicing and then I met some of the fellow teammates, and they’ve made me a better athlete to this day just learning from them. I enjoyed the first track meet, just how competitive it is and that’s how I got started.”
Jeff Kuhl, LCHS head track coach, knew he had a special talent in Mayes early on.
“He seemed like he was interested, so I kept working with him to try and explore other things,” Kuhl said. “His sophomore year, he actually did the decathlon. He took to doing all those different events and really seemed to enjoy it, so I like to do multi because it’s a way of getting kids to explore body movements that they’re not used to doing and then overall, you get stronger, I think, the more different things you try. I was looking at him to do that.”
Mayes was projected to have a breakout year last spring but a torn labrum limited him in competitions.
“Last season was supposed to kind of be a big season and then I came back from the decathlon and my muscles were kind of tight, my hip was starting to hurt,” he said. “I took time off to figure out what was wrong with my body, and it turns out I tore my labrum, and the doctors told me that it was tearing but it didn’t completely tear ... I could play it out, so I talked to Coach Kuhl, and we started working again. The first meet back at Oak Ridge, I won that 400 (meter) meet and just kept working from there.”
Rehabilitation has been long and grueling, Mayes said. Fortunately, he was recently cleared to participate in track this spring.
“I had to go to a lot of PT, like probably two or three times a week, I had to do stuff at home, I had to stretch a lot to make sure my body was loose,” he said. “It was probably about four or months of PT and just getting down, and right now I’m working on balancing my hips to equal movement, so I’m still training and recovering from it.”
Mayes is expected to specialize in the 400-meter and 4x100 relay team at TWU.
“When I met him for the first time four years ago, he was a 100-meter man coming out of football with a couple of other kids, and I got him to look at the 200 and trying to get him to extend because I knew down the line, he was going to have to move up in distance to be an exceptional-level athlete,” Kuhl said. “The 400 has been something that he embraced his sophomore year and had pretty good success with that. ... I’m looking at him being anywhere from the 100 to the 800, but I think that’s his race. I think the 400 is going to be his race in college. He’s got some good leg speed, too, so if he keeps working hard in that category, it’s going to be successful for him.”
Mayes hopes to qualify for sectionals and the state meet in his final season as a Panther.
“My expectation for this season is I want to go sectionals in the 400 and then, hopefully, just have a shot at state,” he said. “I want to leave with the best impact for this season to my younger teammates, and this would kind of be a legacy for me and Coach Kuhl. I’m just working hard, I feel like I’m capable of it, especially with the teammates I’ve got. ... I’m capable of making it to state and making a run for it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.