|Team
|Region
|Overall
|Lenoir City
|0-0
|1-0
|Rhea County
|0-0
|1-0
|Walker Valley
|0-0
|1-0
|Soddy Daisy
|0-0
|0-1
Latest News
- Slight changes to Unity Walk on tap for Husker gameday
- Red Report: Washington decision coming down to wire; no comment on suspensions; redshirt likely for McCaffrey
- Tom Oates: Defense will determine UW's fate in football this season
- Improved passing game sought to ease load on UW's Jonathan Taylor-led running game
- 2019 Illinois State football schedule
- Illinois State football depth chart
- Reinhardt: ISU has talent to return to FCS playoffs
- Cats Stats: Arizona needs to rediscover its identity by re-establishing the run
Most Popular
Articles
- Redskins overwhelm Cherokees in opener
- Lenoir City woman charged after threat
- County teams prep for 'Battle'
- Man claims to be Jesus during burglary
- Cherokees looking to bounce back
- One jailed after Lenoir City shooting
- Loudon UMC hosts rummage sale
- School meal debt better
- Loudon moving forward with dredging
- Skeletal remains found off I-75
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.