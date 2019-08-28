|Date
|Opponent
|Location
|Result
|Aug. 23
|Heritage
|Away
|21-20 L
|Aug. 29
|Loudon
|Away
|Sept. 6
|Soddy Daisy
|Home
|Sept. 13
|Carter
|Away
|Sept. 20
|Rhea County
|Away
|Sept. 27
|Greenback
|Home
|Oct. 4
|Walker Valley
|Home
|Oct. 18
|Gibbs
|Home
|Oct. 25
|Seymour
|Away
|Nov. 1
|William Blount
|Home
