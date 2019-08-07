Boys
Lenoir City .. 167
William Blount .. 171
Alcoa .. 178
Andrew Conner — 40
Hank Moneymaker — 41
Reed Couk — 42
Jeremy Ellis — 44
Girls
William Blount .. 98
Lenoir City .. 112
Claire Matzek — 55
Kiersten Littleton — 57
