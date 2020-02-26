LC fishing team back on the water

The Lenoir City High School Bass Club kicked off the spring portion of the season Saturday when 11 members competed in the fourth Tennessee BASS Nation High School State Open on Nickajack Lake.
Dalton Bailey and Hayden Stockett came away with another top-three finish, netting a 12.36-pound bag for third place overall out of 215 boats.
“It feels pretty good, we were sitting in the hot seat for the longest time, and the last two boats that came in beat us, but it was only by one pound,” Stockett said. “There was a cold front the night before the tournament, so everybody we were talking to were fishing shallow, and the shallow bite just kind of turned off. Honestly, we didn’t even leave the marina or the boat ramp, we fished in like 16-21 feet of water with silver buddies, and we just got on the deep bite and missed a 5-pounder that could’ve made the difference.”
Logan Johnson weighed in one fish, but the conditions overall were less than ideal.
“We actually had six teams fish, and like I’ve said before, fish have fins and are going to swim wherever they want to,” Allen Woods, LCHS bass club coach, said. “Some of our anglers were on fish Friday on practice day, and those fish went away. It was one of those things where you’re fighting everything that changes out there on the water, the current was stiff. With all the rain we’ve had, they’re trying to get rid of that water from lake to lake, so they run it through the dams pretty quick, but they went out there and got it done.”
Major flooding the last two months has hampered the team’s ability to practice.
“With the weather this time of year, I mean it’s like last week, we were bumping upper 60s a couple of days, and then you get to the weekend and you have to worry about the rain freezing over and stuff like that,” Woods said. “These kids that are fishing, they’re a different breed to get out there when your eyes on your rod are freezing up with ice and dipping in the water ... but the weather is definitely a big factor. With the amount of water that’s coming through there, you’ve got lakes that usually at this time of year are at winter pool, now you’ve got some that are at summer pool or above. It not only affects the fishermen, but it affects the fish.”
Bailey and Stockett have proven one of the top high school duos in the state and are looking to improve from the fall season.
“I think it’s going to be pretty good, it should be good spawning time,” Stockett said. “The first half, we didn’t do so hot, but this is where me and Dalton really shine. I think we can go pretty far. I think we can definitely make it back to nationals like we did last year.”
Woods believes the team as a whole will do much better this spring and is expecting several duos to compete for state and national gold.
“Once the lakes get leveled out, we’re, hopefully, not going to have torrential downpours every week before a tournament, but I think in the spring time, those fish are moving up, getting ready to spawn and they’re more isolated,” Woods said. “I think our kids, they’ve fished on the lakes before, our upperclassmen have, so they kind of know what to expect. I think we’ll do all right. We’ve got some in the Bass Pro Series that are doing real well and on up there in the points. My thing is consistency is key — you don’t have to win everything. If you can finish consistently in the state trail or the southeast trail, you’ve got a pretty good shot. I would guesstimate maybe three or four teams that are in good standings.”
The team’s next tournament is Saturday on Smith Lake in Alabama for the BASS Nation High School Open.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.