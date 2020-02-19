Lady Redskins victorious in rivalry

Three-pointers were raining down Thursday night in the heated rivalry between the Lenoir City High School Lady Panthers and the Loudon High School Lady Redskins.
Both teams combined to make 21 threes, but the Lady Redskins accounted for 16 en route to a 67-56 win over the Lady Panthers.
The win marked the program’s first over Lenoir City since a 51-49 victory Feb. 11, 2017.
“It’s huge, especially after coming off the last two in-county games — Greenback and LC — coming out and finishing those 2-0, man, that’s special because there’s nothing more special as a Redskin than to beat Lenoir City,” Josh Brannon, LHS head girls basketball coach, said. “Those girls, they worked hard all season and weathered some storms and definitely earned it.”
The teams combined for eight threes in the first quarter, but the Lady Redskins surged in the second with two threes from Abbi Fritts to help Loudon jump out to a 10-point halftime lead.
“We knew we were going to have to, obviously, be aware of the situation of the game, but managing those shots ... we knew other players other than Molly (Russell) and Carrie (Pittman) were going to have to step up and make big shots,” Brannon said. “They did it, so it just kind of formed a little bit by osmosis, but we kept riding it and did a great job controlling the game from start to finish.”
The Lady Panthers continued to claw their way back after halftime and outscored Loudon 15-11 in the third quarter. However, LHS guards Molly Russell and Carrie Pittman combined for 10 points in the fourth to seal the game.
Russell and Pittman led the Lady Redskins with 17 and 13 points, respectively. Both were also named to the All-District 5-2A girls basketball team.
“It feels good, it’s, obviously, something on this side of the bridge everyone wants to do and it feels good,” Pittman said. “Playing with Molly, it’s her last time out here, so it was just a lot of fun. Yeah, we just came out firing and they went in.”
Russell donned fellow teammate and senior Emily Vance’s number during the game. Vance was expected to play a big role this year but missed the second half of the season with an injury.
“I mean, it feels good and I’m excited we got the win so we can go into the district (tournament) confident,” Russell said.
“Molly’s wearing my jersey just to represent me,” Vance added. “I’m so proud of her, she did so good. It’s because she works hard every day. It’s just great because we get to advance and play Polk (County) on Wednesday, and we just need to get the win.”
The Lady Redskins have dealt with several injuries, which forced a few underclassmen to step up. Freshman forward Correa finished with 11 points and Fritts added nine.
“Man, it’s tremendous because anytime you can see what they’re doing from the summer and seeing their growth through each phase of the season to now ... for them, again, they stayed persistent and kept coming,” Brannon said. “Offensively, they were well-rewarded for getting up a lot of shots all year. More than that, they played well defensively at times ... they did more than just score the ball, so it was a total team effort.”
The Lady Redskins will take on the Polk County High School Lady Wildcats at 6 p.m. Wednesday at McMinn County High School in the first round of the District 5-2A tournament.
Polk County defeated Loudon by a combined score of 121-81 this season, but the Lady Redskins’ recent momentum could prove an advantage.
“It’s a definite shot in the arm, you know, but we’ll use this to kind of propel us into a win-or-go-home kind of game and we’ll give it our best shot,” Brannon said. “They’re a very tough matchup. They’ve got some really athletic players. I mean, they’re good in transition, but we’ll prepare and we’ll be ready for it.”
Pittman is excited for another opportunity to play the Lady Wildcats and is hopeful to extend the season.
“I definitely think it boosts our confidence,” she said. “That kind of threw us off there not being able to get in the gym and then some people being sick, but we were also able to recuperate during that time period, and I think we’re back and ready to go.”
