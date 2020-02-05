Lady Redskins roll past Greenback

The Loudon High School Lady Redskins (6-15, 1-8 District 5-2A) snapped a five-game losing streak in convincing fashion Thursday with a 57-45 win over the Greenback School Lady Cherokees (9-13, 6-2 District 2-1A).
“That was a big one for us, especially because that was a team that, you know, that’s a 26-point swing between games, so I’m always proud to see our kids come out with a win on the scoreboard,” Josh Brannon, LHS head girls basketball coach, said. “They’ve been getting better every week, every day, really, if you want to break it down. Really, we had control of the game from start to finish, so I thought that was big for us because that’s a pretty solid basketball team.”
Brannon was ecstatic to avenge a 50-34 loss to the Lady Cherokees earlier in the season.
The Lady Redskins’ defense limited the Greenback’s guards from taking open three-pointers throughout the game, which has been a strength the past several seasons for the Lady Cherokees.
“I felt like it was a combination of things. Obviously, we’re improving, we’re executing at a higher level, but I thought we took advantage of some mismatches from some things that they do defensively,” he said. “Honestly, I felt like we dictated the tempo of the basketball game and kind of kept Greenback from doing anything that they really wanted to do. Outside of that, our kids just battled.”
LHS senior point guard Molly Russell played a big part in the Lady Redskins’ success, scoring a career-high 31 points, including a half-court shot at the buzzer to end the third quarter.
“Well, I think we’ve just grown as a team and been hustling more and executing better, things have just came together,” Russell said. “I don’t know, it’s all my teammates.”
Russell also received help from junior guard Carrie Pittman and Abbi Fritts, who added 15 and six points, respectively.
“We broke it down on film, we looked at the mismatches and getting her to understand, ‘You’ve got the right mismatch,’ and they were really struggling to guard her,” Brannon said. “We have the ability to shoot the ability to basketball if they try to take her away, which they did at times. Somebody else is capable of knocking down a shot to keep them honest, so I thought Molly really, really played exceptionally well.”
Greenback’s Anna Morris had a 23-point performance, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a consistent 10-point deficit in the second half.
Loudon postponed Friday’s game against Sweetwater and canceled Tuesday’s game against Fulton due to widespread illness. The Lady Redskins will return to action at 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday against Maryville Christian and Roane County, respectively.
Brannon hopes the break will benefit the team’s overall health and allow players to soak in some game film.
“Kids can still watch film on their own, I mean, there’s things they can do in their own homes, but it’s kind of one of those situations where as banged up as we are, it might serve our bodies good to have some time to recuperate,” he said. “Our kids know what’s going on, they’re going to stay the course and they’re going to give everything they’ve got every night. ... I just look for us to stay the course.”
