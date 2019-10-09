Lady Redskins ready to finish strong

Rockwood High School girls soccer coach Denziel Westby gave clear, loud instructions to his team throughout the game Thursday to guard Loudon High School junior striker Kenia Valdizon.
The plea didn’t work.
Valdizon outperformed the entire defense, and her four goals helped lead the Lady Redskins to a 6-1 victory over the Lady Tigers on senior night.
“They had a pretty good defense, I really just tried my best and pushed through,” she said. “I tried to stay away from them and be open and everything.”
The Lady Redskins’ first score of the game came midway through the first half when Maria Medina netted a goal through a crowd of defenders. Valdizon followed up with two goals within 10 minutes.
LHS senior Michele Moua capped off the first half with a corner kick that rolled into the net to give Loudon a 4-0 lead.
Valdizon scored the final two goals in the second half with a one-on-one breakaway and a corner kick receive.
“Really, it’s just another night for her,” Sam Harrison, LHS head girls soccer coach, said. “We kind of tweaked it a little bit. I’ve been playing her at center mid, pushed up her up just to try a few things. We really left a lot of points on the board because we didn’t finish like we should have on several opportunities that were there for us. As far as Kenia is concerned, it’s just another night — I’ve seen her play better. She’s tired, she’s beat up. The girl literally is beat up ... her legs are just beat. She takes a beating every game because she’s the player that every team knows about — they double, triple team her.”
Valdizon admits she played harder for seniors on the team to ensure a victory on their special night.
“I’ve been playing with these seniors since middle school, so I’m pretty close with them,” she said. “It sucks losing them because they’re like sisters on the field, but it happens to all of us. We’re going to miss them, but we’re seniors next year. It’s a pretty big win. We’re all pretty happy we won for our seniors.”
The victory marked the team’s second in the last five matches, and although the Lady Tigers have only one win on the season, Harrison believes it was needed before heading into district tournament play.
“We like the fact we got the win, and it’s extra special with it being senior night,” he said. “We got a little lethargic in the second half just because we were flexing a little bit with our bench, bringing some freshmen in. We had three sets of sisters on the field at one time — we had the Mouas, Nicolas and Brooks. Overall, it was a great night, and I’m just really, really proud of them.”
The Lady Redskins also received positive news regarding a questionable result in a Sept. 17 match against Roane County High School.
After tying 3-3 in regulation, Loudon scored a goal in overtime to go up 4-3. However, officials incorrectly administered the overtime format and the Lady Yellow Jackets then scored two more goals in an additional overtime period to win 5-4.
Harrison contacted Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association officials and District 5-2A coaches and was recently awarded the win, which puts Loudon in third place over Roane County.
“TSSAA admitted that it was wrong what happened and wrote us two letters saying that the overtime procedures were administered incorrectly, but they refused to overturn it, citing some bylaws,” he said. “They also put the clause in there that they can’t control what happens in the district, so essentially they dropped that issue down to the district coaches, which is a little unfair because that puts all the district coaches in kind of a quandary.
“They didn’t want to vote on it because it really should’ve never got to them,” he added. “Each coach kind of made their case. My thing, it wasn’t an issue about a questionable call that may or may not have determined the outcome of a game. This was an issue where an official improperly administered regulations and altered the structure of a contest — a contest that we won.”
The Lady Redskins will host the Knoxville Ambassadors at 6 p.m. Thursday for the final match of the regular season before heading to Scott High School for the semifinals of the District 5-2A tournament.
Although the team has been riddled with injuries, Harrison is hopeful heading into the Scott match.
“We need to heal up,” he said. “We are beat up, and we are tired. I think we’ve traveled 10 times this season. We’re very away-heavy this year, and that takes a toll on teams to travel, eat and as hot as it’s been, but they’ve never complained. We’re taking the fall break ... we’ll take that time, be smart about, heal up, get reenergized. We can’t put 40 minutes in, we’ve got to put a full 80 minutes in, and that’s where we’ve struggled this season. ... Right off the bat, we’re going to have to play Scott County, who’s the No. 2 seed. I feel good about it, and I think we can give them a really good contest.”
