Lady Redskins fall in district tourney

The Loudon High School Lady Redskins’ basketball season came to an end Feb. 19 after suffering a 56-36 loss to the Polk County High School Lady Wildcats in the first round of the District 5-2A tournament at McMinn County High School.
The Lady Redskins struggled to find rhythm on offense and were outsized in the paint. Senior point guard Molly Russell led with 16 points.
“Overall, our kids played pretty hard during that game. I got to see some positive things, got to see some younger kids,” Josh Brannon, LHS head girls basketball coach, said. “Anna Harrison, for example, she stepped it up a notch in the tournament game despite the final outcome. I thought Molly (Russell) kind of led the way as usual. Even though it was a disappointing loss and it was her final game, she led really well and played at a really high level that night.”
Russell and fellow senior Emily Vance were key players in Brannon’s first two years at the helm.
“You know, they really embraced what we wanted to do and what our vision was, I mean, they’ve really helped really grow the culture of the program and led by example on and off the floor,” he said. “They were good in the classroom, good in the offseason conditioning, good at getting in the gym — if you needed it done, they did it. They were two coachable kids that gave it everything that they had. Those two, you can’t say enough good things about the long lasting impact they’re going to have kind of paving the way for what it looks like to be successful.”
Vance was a starter the last two seasons and was expected to play a key role in paint this year, but a torn anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus during the Christmas tournament cut her senior season short.
“I was still a captain, but I was sitting on the bench, so my role was just to support the team and help them just stay calm during the game when it’s tough and stay positive,” Vance said. “I hurt my knee and then I had surgery at the end of January, so I sat on the bench for three weeks not really knowing what’s wrong. It was like the last week of January when I had to have surgery, so it was kind of stressful because I had to take two weeks off from watching games, and I wanted to be there to just support the team.”
Vance was an All-County selection last year and a 35 percent average shooter from the arc.
The Lady Redskins finish with a 7-18 record, which is the program’s best since the 2016-17 season when Loudon won 17 games and advanced to the Region 3-2A semifinals.
The biggest highlight of the season was a 67-56 win over the Lenoir City High School Lady Panthers — the program’s first since 2017.
“Coming in and working on that mindset of, ‘Hey look, we can’t be successful and it happen overnight,’ but getting kids to buy into that and having fun,” Brannon said. “I feel like looking at the results from year one to year two and the year before I got here, I feel like both years we’ve had growth as far as our win-loss improvement, but that’s a direct correlation of our kids play hard for one another and play hard for our school. That’s something we want to continue to build is playing for something bigger than just yourself and be a really tough-nosed team.”
The Lady Redskins will be one of the more experienced teams in District 5-2A next year with the return of Carrie Pittman, Ashley Stoner, Kaela Correa, Summer Parnell, Abbi Fritts and Anna Harrison.
“The expectation is to continue to grow and get better, we’re not going to change any of our expectations and standards just because we’re going to be young in a lot of areas,” Brannon said. “Our girls know they play hard, they play hard for one another, and they do a good job of that. I think with the leaders you do have coming back, especially from a senior standpoint, they’ve been engrained in it enough now to taste a little bit of success over the last two seasons. I think that will help them understand, and it’s time for other players to take the reins.”
