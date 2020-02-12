Lady Redskins' comeback falls short

The Loudon High School Lady Redskins trailed the Sweetwater High School Lady Wildcats by 17 points at halftime Monday after being held scoreless in the second quarter but quickly bounced back in the second half with an opportunity to win the game.
Led by senior guard Molly Russell and freshman Kaela Correa, the Lady Redskins cut the Lady Wildcats’ lead to seven midway through the fourth quarter. Sweetwater was able to secure a 49-33 victory.
“We made some adjustments in the locker room at halftime and were able to cut it to seven in the fourth quarter, but we just weren’t engaged from start to finish, and that’s a hard hole to get out of,” Josh Brannon, LHS head girls basketball coach, said. “We went over what we were not doing well, but we also went into, ‘OK, what do we need to do to bounce back.’ We just walked through everything and recapped what we needed to do and reiterated on it, and the girls listened and responded and fought back. I felt like we gave up too many offensive rebounds, and ultimately, that’s what killed us.”
Russell led the team with 17 points, but they did not come easy. The Lady Wildcats pressed to take away clean shots by Russell and junior guard Carrie Pittman.
“They were taking me and Carrie away, so I knew I just had to get the ball and get to the hoop and get a foul as much as I can,” Russell said. “Me and Carrie are normally like our two scorers and they took us away and didn’t have an answer for it, and it was too late in the second half. It gives us a lot of confidence knowing that we have the ability to do that, I just think we’ve got to start off better so we don’t get into that hole at the beginning.”
Correa contributed nine points from the arc.
“I mean, Molly really deserves that on the floor for us right now and if she goes, then everybody else goes,” Brannon said. “I thought we responded well off of that, but other players were able to step up as well. I thought Kaela Correa did a nice job, and she hit some real big threes in a row for us to kind of spark that run. Molly got going in transition and big things happen for us for sure.”
Brannon credits some of the sluggish start in the first half to missing practice due to flooding and sickness.
“No question, I’m not going to say that’s why we lost, but does it play a factor — sure, absolutely,” he said. “You know, that’s part of it. We’re going to have to learn how to play against all the hurdles, but was it a factor? Sure.”
With the District 5-2A tournament set to tip off next week, the Lady Redskins will look to gain some momentum heading by snatching one final regular season win Thursday against the Lenoir City High School Lady Panthers.
“Really use tonight as a learning experience because we’re probably going to face a similar situation again on Thursday I would imagine,” Brannon said. “You know, learning from it and coming out and setting the tone early on Thursday and being able to do that, I mean, that’s a big point for us, especially as we head into the tournament.”
